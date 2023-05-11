Newspaper icon
Investment

PGIM buys majority stake in Deerpath Capital

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAY 2023   12:05PM

The $1.2 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial has acquired a majority interest in US private credit and direct lending manager Deerpath Capital Management (Deerpath).

Since its inception in 2007, Deerpath has deployed over $12.9 billion of invested capital in more than 850 investments, across a broad range of industries and transaction types. It currently holds $7.3 billion of assets under management (AUM).

As part of the deal, Deerpath, which opened its Sydney office just last year, will retain its investment and operational independence as part of PGIM Private Capital (PCC), supported by PGIM.

The Deerpath team will work closely with PCC's head of alternatives Jeff Dickson, who oversees direct lending alongside PCC's corporate mezzanine, energy mezzanine and sustainable power investment platforms.

Dickson will collaborate with Deerpath co-founders James Kirby and Tas Hasan, who will continue to manage the business as chief executive and chief operating officer, respectively.

"This partnership with Deerpath Capital reflects our ambition to further grow our alternatives platform," PGIM chief executive and president David Hunt said.

"It complements PGIM Private Capital's existing direct lending capabilities by adding expertise in the lower middle market-sponsored space, further enhancing the direct origination platform of PGIM Private Capital's core middle market-focused direct lending platform."

PCC chief executive and president Matt Douglass said the team are thrilled to welcome the Deerpath team to PPC.

"We originate billions of dollars of loans every year, and the combination of Deerpath's lower middle market capability and PPC's focus on the core middle market will help materially accelerate the growth of both platforms going forward," he said.

Meanwhile, Kirby said PCC is an ideal strategic partner for Deerpath.

"Their deep understanding of the asset management business, global footprint and distribution network will help Deerpath grow our direct lending platform, while allowing us to preserve our investment and operational independence," he said.

Read more: PGIMDeerpath Capital ManagementJames KirbyJeff DicksonDavid HuntMatt DouglassTas Hasan
