Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:50PM

In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "Client consents are tracking in line with both parties' expectations and the regulatory approval processes has also commenced."

"Assuming all the key conditions to the transaction are met, we are on course for targeted completion of the transaction by January 2023."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Perpetual entered a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Pendal. Since the announcement, a joint transaction integration committee was established to oversee the key conditions to the Scheme and to ensure both parties work closely together. The committee is chaired by Sam Mosse, Perpetual's chief risk officer.

Meanwhile, Perpetual reported that its total assets under management (AUM) were $89.8 billion at September 2022, 1% lower than the period prior. The investment advice company attributed this result to negative market impacts and flows offset by positive currency movements.

Perpetual Asset Management International's AUM was $68.5 billion, down 1%, impacted by negative market movement and net outflows.

Perpetual Asset Management Australia's AUM was $21.3 billion, flat on the prior quarter, with net outflows impacted by the loss of one mandate in the intermediary channel.

Perpetual Corporate Trust funds under administration was $1.12 trillion, up 3% on the previous quarter. Perpetual Digital attracted two new clients in the quarter, with a new mandate form a large auto lender as well as MFS and Laminar combining to win a large wealth management mandate.

Perpetual Private total funds under advice (FUA) were $17.2 billion, down 1% in the quarter due to negative market movement but supported by continued positive net flows.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams concluded: "This quarter was a tough period for asset managers, with investment markets declining globally."

"Pleasingly, our relative investment performance has remained strong across the majority of our equities strategies, with our Australian equities strategies and Barrow Hanley's equities strategies stand outs in delivering strong outperformance for our clients."

Separately, Pendal gave a quarterly update to investors, its FUM for the September quarter is $104.5 billion, down from $111 billion the previous period.

Pendal Group chief executive Nick Good said: "This September quarter saw a continuation of strong market volatility with rising energy prices and concerns about potential of inflation induced recessions in major economies dominating investor sentiment."

"In addition, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty led to the lowering of global growth expectations."

Pendal's FUM for the September quarter was negatively impacted by falling asset prices and fund outflows in the US, he added.

"However, this was offset by net inflows from the EUKA region and the stronger US dollar, which helped deliver a favourable currency uplift of $2 billion," he said.

Giving an update on the Scheme, he added that Pendal is currently working with Perpetual and its advisers to finalise the Scheme Booklet with plans to meet in December.

