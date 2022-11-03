Newspaper icon
Investment
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:55PM

Perpetual has rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from Regal Partners and BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII.

According to an ASX announcement, the non-binding indicative proposal was to acquire 100% of Perpetual at $30 a share.

Perpetual said the offer materially undervalues the company.

"This offer is uncertain and conditional, and the Perpetual board believes that it is not in the best interests of its shareholders to engage on this offer and has therefore rejected the offer," Perpetual said.

Perpetual oversees about $200 billion and is in the process of taking over Pendal Group. Meanwhile, the BPEA Private Equity Fund is run BPEA EQT, the result of Swedish private equity firm EQT taking over Barings' private equity business earlier this year. Regal Partners was formed when Regal Funds Management acquired VGI Partners in June.

Perpetual's share price rose on the back of the news, closing out Wednesday at $25.30 and shooting close to $29 at time of publication.

