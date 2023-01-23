Perpetual, Pendal finalise merger

Perpetual has completed its Pendal Group acquisition and confirmed two board appointments.

"We are pleased to finalise the transaction that combines two of Australia's oldest and most respected active asset management businesses," Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said.

"We welcome the talented Pendal teams to Perpetual and look forward to supporting the executive team as they execute and deliver on our global growth plans to create shareholder value."

The foreshadowed appointments of former Pendal Group non-executive directors Kathryn Matthews and Christopher Jones to Perpetual's board will take effect tomorrow.

Matthews will join the board's audit, risk and compliance committee, while Jones will join the board's people and remuneration committee, and both will also join the board's investment committee.

As part of the changes, existing Perpetual independent non-executive director Craig Ueland will retire, effective tomorrow.

Non-executive director Greg Cooper will replace Ueland as chair of the board's investment committee.

Today's ASX announcement did not mention the appointment of Pendal Group non-executive director Ben Heap who was also due to start on Perpetual's board.

At the end of last year Heap withdrew from the Pendal Group board following ASIC proceeding launched against current and former directors and executives of Star Entertainment Group.

Perpetual managing director and chief executive Rob Adams commented the new leadership team is focused on delivering global growth ambitions and executing on the strategic and financial benefits afforded by this transformational acquisition

"Including delivery of enhanced scale efficiencies; growth of our global distribution footprint; building on our leadership in ESG and realising $60 million in expected run-rate pre-tax expense synergies," he said.

Adams added the client consent process has proven to be "very successful" with Pendal achieving consents from over 98% of Pendal clients, by client revenue.

Despite this, last week Perpetual reported it took a $1.2 billion hit in December ahead of the merger.