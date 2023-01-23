Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual, Pendal finalise merger

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 23 JAN 2023   12:36PM

Perpetual has completed its Pendal Group acquisition and confirmed two board appointments.

"We are pleased to finalise the transaction that combines two of Australia's oldest and most respected active asset management businesses," Perpetual chair Tony D'Aloisio said.

"We welcome the talented Pendal teams to Perpetual and look forward to supporting the executive team as they execute and deliver on our global growth plans to create shareholder value."

The foreshadowed appointments of former Pendal Group non-executive directors Kathryn Matthews and Christopher Jones to Perpetual's board will take effect tomorrow.

Matthews will join the board's audit, risk and compliance committee, while Jones will join the board's people and remuneration committee, and both will also join the board's investment committee.

As part of the changes, existing Perpetual independent non-executive director Craig Ueland will retire, effective tomorrow.

Non-executive director Greg Cooper will replace Ueland as chair of the board's investment committee.

Today's ASX announcement did not mention the appointment of Pendal Group non-executive director Ben Heap who was also due to start on Perpetual's board.

At the end of last year Heap withdrew from the Pendal Group board following ASIC proceeding launched against current and former directors and executives of Star Entertainment Group.

Perpetual managing director and chief executive Rob Adams commented the new leadership team is focused on delivering global growth ambitions and executing on the strategic and financial benefits afforded by this transformational acquisition

"Including delivery of enhanced scale efficiencies; growth of our global distribution footprint; building on our leadership in ESG and realising $60 million in expected run-rate pre-tax expense synergies," he said.

Adams added the client consent process has proven to be "very successful" with Pendal achieving consents from over 98% of Pendal clients, by client revenue.

Despite this, last week Perpetual reported it took a $1.2 billion hit in December ahead of the merger.

Read more: Pendal GroupBen HeapChristopher JonesCraig UelandGreg CooperKathryn MatthewsRob AdamsTony D'Aloisio
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual reports $1.2bn loss amid merger
BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members
Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup
Link Group appoints chief financial officer
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
Perpetual appoints head of equities
Pendal, Perpetual amend deal terms
Perpetual, Pendal deal on shaky ground

Editor's Choice

Retirees feel the brunt of inflation: Challenger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
If the current high levels of inflation continue for years rather than months, many retirees could be facing some difficult spending choices, says Challenger.

Brighter Super revamps board structure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Having maintained a 15-person board to oversee the integration of Energy Super and Suncorp's superannuation business, Brighter Super kicked off 2023 with a new board composition including a new appointment.

Consultation opens on NALI amendments

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
The government has released a consultation paper outlining possible amendments to the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions relating to superannuation funds.

Four themes driving 2023: Iggo

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
Inflation, bonds, China, and the energy transition are at the top of AXA IM chief investment officer Chris Iggo's list of themes that will shape 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.