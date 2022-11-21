Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Perpetual appoints head of equities

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022   12:07PM

Perpetual has promoted Vince Pezzullo to head of equities within Perpetual Asset Management Australia.

Pezzullo's appointment follows the resignation of current head of equities Paul Skamvougeras.

Despite his departure from the role, Skamvougeras will continue to work with Pezzullo and his team to support a smooth transition that delivers "strong and consistent outcomes for clients."

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "Paul has been with the company for more than 18 years in total, split across two terms."

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"He has made an outstanding contribution to Perpetual, and we are deeply appreciative of the commitment, and dedication he's shown to our clients."

"Paul is leaving at a time when his team has never been stronger, with positive momentum across investment performance and fund flows."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Meanwhile on Pezzullo's promotion, Adams showed reverence to incumbent head of equities, calling him "a highly respected portfolio manager."

"His long tenure as deputy head of equities combined with Perpetual's investment in succession planning and the resultant strength across our Australian equities team, provides us with confidence that this will be a seamless, and successful transition," Adams said.

"We remain as committed as ever to ensuring we deliver for our clients across our Australian equities funds and mandates."

On his departure, Skamvougeras commented: "The past 18 years at Perpetual have been truly rewarding; our team has never been stronger, delivering great investment performance with fund flows building. I have great confidence the team will continue to deliver for our clients."

Perpetual Asset Management Australia group executive Amanda Gillespie said: "We have a long and proud history of orderly succession and promoting talent from within, which ensures a consistent commitment to our active, value-focused approach."

"Our Australian equities team of 17 is one the largest and most experienced in the industry and we have remained very focused on ensuring a profile of experience, and tenure across the team, as well as developing a strong junior pipeline.

"Momentum within the business is positive; our Australian equities performance continues to be strong, with 92% of equities strategies outperforming their benchmarks over the three years to September 30."

Also, as previously reported by Financial Standard, last week Perpetual and Pendal Group confirmed the terms of their takeover deal have changed.

Both parties agreed to revise the cash and scrip considerations of the deal, with both to be reduced.

Additionally, a Supreme Court ruling determined that a $23 million break free wasn't Pendal's exclusive remedy should Perpetual renege on the deal. The court also said it would be open to Pendal seeking orders to enforce Perpetual's obligations to complete the scheme, including by way of injunctive relief or orders of specific performance.

Perpetual has had multiple offers of takeover from other parties since signing the Pendal deal, most notably from a consortium headed by Regal Partners.

Read more: Perpetual Asset Management AustraliaVince PezzulloAmanda GillespieFinancial StandardPaul SkamvougerasPendal GroupRegal PartnersRob AdamsSupreme Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pendal, Perpetual amend deal terms
Perpetual, Pendal deal on shaky ground
Perpetual knocks back second takeover offer
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium
What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
Colonial First State launches sustainable growth fund
Link Group offloads PEXA stake
We do get it: Levy
Super is enabling private market democratisation: PGIM
Vanguard Super reignites fee war with launch

Editor's Choice

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

ANDREW MCKEAN
Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.