Perpetual appoints head of equities

Perpetual has promoted Vince Pezzullo to head of equities within Perpetual Asset Management Australia.

Pezzullo's appointment follows the resignation of current head of equities Paul Skamvougeras.

Despite his departure from the role, Skamvougeras will continue to work with Pezzullo and his team to support a smooth transition that delivers "strong and consistent outcomes for clients."

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "Paul has been with the company for more than 18 years in total, split across two terms."

"He has made an outstanding contribution to Perpetual, and we are deeply appreciative of the commitment, and dedication he's shown to our clients."

"Paul is leaving at a time when his team has never been stronger, with positive momentum across investment performance and fund flows."

Meanwhile on Pezzullo's promotion, Adams showed reverence to incumbent head of equities, calling him "a highly respected portfolio manager."

"His long tenure as deputy head of equities combined with Perpetual's investment in succession planning and the resultant strength across our Australian equities team, provides us with confidence that this will be a seamless, and successful transition," Adams said.

"We remain as committed as ever to ensuring we deliver for our clients across our Australian equities funds and mandates."

On his departure, Skamvougeras commented: "The past 18 years at Perpetual have been truly rewarding; our team has never been stronger, delivering great investment performance with fund flows building. I have great confidence the team will continue to deliver for our clients."

Perpetual Asset Management Australia group executive Amanda Gillespie said: "We have a long and proud history of orderly succession and promoting talent from within, which ensures a consistent commitment to our active, value-focused approach."

"Our Australian equities team of 17 is one the largest and most experienced in the industry and we have remained very focused on ensuring a profile of experience, and tenure across the team, as well as developing a strong junior pipeline.

"Momentum within the business is positive; our Australian equities performance continues to be strong, with 92% of equities strategies outperforming their benchmarks over the three years to September 30."

Also, as previously reported by Financial Standard, last week Perpetual and Pendal Group confirmed the terms of their takeover deal have changed.

Both parties agreed to revise the cash and scrip considerations of the deal, with both to be reduced.

Additionally, a Supreme Court ruling determined that a $23 million break free wasn't Pendal's exclusive remedy should Perpetual renege on the deal. The court also said it would be open to Pendal seeking orders to enforce Perpetual's obligations to complete the scheme, including by way of injunctive relief or orders of specific performance.

Perpetual has had multiple offers of takeover from other parties since signing the Pendal deal, most notably from a consortium headed by Regal Partners.