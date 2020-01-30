Perennial adds to team

Multi-boutique Perennial Value Management has hired from QIC for its Queensland business, while also appointing a new head of researcher and consultant relationships.

Marjon Crandall will look after Perennial's relationships with fund ratings houses and consultants.

She started this week in the Sydney office and reports to Perennial's head of retail distribution Cesar Farfan. She spent a good part of the last decade at Perpetual.

"[She will also look after] mid-tier IFAs who are looking to build their own portfolios, which is a growing part of the market," Farfan told Financial Standard.

In a second hire, Perennial has added David Redford-Bell as an investment specialist to work across its business in Queensland.

He joins from the QIC and has previously worked at BlackRock and UBS.

Perennial takes minority stakes in small boutique managers and offers distribution and back office support.

It currently has four main businesses under its brand: Daintree Capital (fixed income boutique founded by former Kapsream and Aberdeen investors, Fairlight Asset Management (global small-mid caps), its in-house investment teams and its ETF business, eInvest.

Together, its managers invest about $5.8 billion on behalf of investors.