NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Pensions for Purpose eyes Australia
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 APR 2021   12:38PM﻿

The ESG-focused think tank has appointed an Australian distributor.

It is looking to expand into Australia via a partnership with Melbourne third-party distributor AFM Investment Partners.

AFM's founder and managing director John Donovan will join Pensions for Purpose's board as a director.

He will work on expanding membership among Australian superannuation funds.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"With two Australian superannuation funds already signed up as affiliate members of Pensions for Purpose, we have made a strong start and have great ambitions to grow the network in Australia. ESG and impact investing are fundamental and global investment concepts that require an international approach," Donovan said.

Pensions for Purpose was founded in 2017 and focuses on impact, sustainability and ESG investing. It offers training, roundtables and events and member forums via an online platform, the firm said.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"We are excited to be expanding the network internationally so that pension funds can share their views and experiences on ESG, sustainable and impact investing in a peer-to-peer environment," Pensions for Purpose chief executive Charlotte Tyrwhitt-Drake said.

"This will help us to break down barriers and allow pension funds to coalesce around agreed goals that will lead to a greater scale of investment in solutions to the environmental and social challenges we face, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and social and affordable housing."

Read more: AFM Investment PartnersJohn Donovan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Swiss asset manager eyes Aussie instos
ESG bond portfolio opens to Aussie investors
Cameron Hume hires fixed income expert
Ranger brings global equity strategy to Australia
Indonesia VP attends Melb investor forum
Editor's Choice
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The swelling size of a BlackRock ETF that invests in clean energy stocks has forced S&P to expand the underlying index from 30 stocks to 100. But an Aussie ETF tracking the index doesn't want to change.
Mercer calls for delay to super reforms
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
Appearing before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee this morning, Mercer implored the government to consider a delay to the implementation of the super fund stapling mechanism slated to come into effect from July 1.
Junk insurance lands Westpac in court
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
ASIC is taking Westpac to the Federal Court, alleging it sold junk credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it and whose accounts were unlawfully debited to pay for the premiums.
CBA to pay $7m for overcharged interest
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:11PM
The Federal Court has imposed a $7 million penalty on Commonwealth Bank for charging higher interest rates on business overdraft accounts than what it advised its customers over a four-year period.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mCJ3YLXd