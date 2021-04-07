Pensions for Purpose eyes Australia

The ESG-focused think tank has appointed an Australian distributor.

It is looking to expand into Australia via a partnership with Melbourne third-party distributor AFM Investment Partners.

AFM's founder and managing director John Donovan will join Pensions for Purpose's board as a director.

He will work on expanding membership among Australian superannuation funds.

"With two Australian superannuation funds already signed up as affiliate members of Pensions for Purpose, we have made a strong start and have great ambitions to grow the network in Australia. ESG and impact investing are fundamental and global investment concepts that require an international approach," Donovan said.

Pensions for Purpose was founded in 2017 and focuses on impact, sustainability and ESG investing. It offers training, roundtables and events and member forums via an online platform, the firm said.

"We are excited to be expanding the network internationally so that pension funds can share their views and experiences on ESG, sustainable and impact investing in a peer-to-peer environment," Pensions for Purpose chief executive Charlotte Tyrwhitt-Drake said.

"This will help us to break down barriers and allow pension funds to coalesce around agreed goals that will lead to a greater scale of investment in solutions to the environmental and social challenges we face, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and social and affordable housing."