Pengana offloads Lizard Investors stake

Pengana Capital Group has agreed to divest its 65% direct equity stake in Chicago-based asset management firm Lizard Investors (Lizard).

The divestment is part of a management buyout led by Lizard chief investment officer and portfolio manager Jon Moog.

Pengana acquired the stake in November 2019. At the time, the two firms already had a joint venture in place whereby Lizard sub-advised the Pengana Global Small Companies Fund since 2015.

"Whilst Pengana will continue to enjoy a close relationship going forward with Lizard, following a strategic review it was concluded that Lizard would thrive and be able to attract and retain talent if wholly owned by the management team," Pengana said.

"The divestment will not, in any way, impact arrangements between Pengana and Lizard regarding the management of the Pengana Global Small Companies Fund, which have been in place for nearly eight years, predating Pengana's investment in Lizard by nearly five years."

Pengana added that the divestment is expected to be earnings accretive in the second half of the 2023 financial year.

"... However, it will result in the firm's reported total funds under management reducing by circa $258 million, which will be reflected in the 31 January 2023 FUM announcement," it said.