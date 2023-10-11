Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Pengana launches first global private credit fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 OCT 2023   12:34PM

Pengana Capital Group has introduced its first diversified global private credit investment fund for Australian wholesale and sophisticated investors, with several offerings for retail investors to follow.

The Pengana Diversified Private Credit Fund offers Australian investors greater access to global private credit and will target a total net return equivalent to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate plus 8%.

It follows a $200 million commitment from Washington H. Soul Pattinson as part of a joint venture with the fund manager, announced earlier this year.

Pengana Capital Group chief executive Russel Pillemer said the initial investment "was an important piece in solving the challenges of bringing a truly diversified global private credit offering to market."

"In order to offer our investors a truly global private credit return experience from day one, this initial investment allowed us to build out the foundations of a portfolio that we can bring to market," he said.

In July, Pengana announced the appointment of Mercer as investment advisor for its private credit suite.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Since then, the fund manager said it has been working closely with Mercer to secure global private credit opportunities.

"Our alliance with Mercer provides extensive global reach and the ability to target some of the best private credit managers," Pengana Credit chief executive Nehemiah Richardson said.

"We are pleased to bring a solution to market that unlocks the opportunity for wholesale investors and are excited about launching some compelling retail offerings in the near future."

Richardson said the portfolio is highly diversified and specifically designed to deliver low volatility and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"Growth in global private credit has been strong for the last 15 years," Richardson said.

"Private credit has grown rapidly as global banks have retreated from corporate lending due to increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, providing one of the most compelling risk/return investments."

According to PitchBook, global private debt institutional and retail investors' assets under management totalled US$1.8 trillion at the end of 2022 (retail investors hold US$200 billion).

The booming sector doesn't come without risk and the watchful eye of APRA, particularly as it is subject to lighter regulation.

"It is important to note, however, that if non-bank lending in Australia were to pose a risk to financial stability, APRA could avail its reserve powers to regulate the sector," the RBA warned.

Read more: MercerPengana Capital GroupAPRANehemiah RichardsonReserve Bank of AustraliaRussel PillemerWashington H. Soul Pattinson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Private credit boom sweeps Australia
Qantas Super confirms merger plans
Praemium secures Mercer mandate
Koda Capital restructures Investment Strategy Group team
APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets
Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super
APRA moves to ensure improved member outcomes
APRA consults on hybrid bond resilience
Young Aussies flock to SMSFs
Australia vulnerable to further shocks: RBA

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.