Pengana launches first global private credit fund

Pengana Capital Group has introduced its first diversified global private credit investment fund for Australian wholesale and sophisticated investors, with several offerings for retail investors to follow.

The Pengana Diversified Private Credit Fund offers Australian investors greater access to global private credit and will target a total net return equivalent to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate plus 8%.

It follows a $200 million commitment from Washington H. Soul Pattinson as part of a joint venture with the fund manager, announced earlier this year.

Pengana Capital Group chief executive Russel Pillemer said the initial investment "was an important piece in solving the challenges of bringing a truly diversified global private credit offering to market."

"In order to offer our investors a truly global private credit return experience from day one, this initial investment allowed us to build out the foundations of a portfolio that we can bring to market," he said.

In July, Pengana announced the appointment of Mercer as investment advisor for its private credit suite.

Since then, the fund manager said it has been working closely with Mercer to secure global private credit opportunities.

"Our alliance with Mercer provides extensive global reach and the ability to target some of the best private credit managers," Pengana Credit chief executive Nehemiah Richardson said.

"We are pleased to bring a solution to market that unlocks the opportunity for wholesale investors and are excited about launching some compelling retail offerings in the near future."

Richardson said the portfolio is highly diversified and specifically designed to deliver low volatility and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"Growth in global private credit has been strong for the last 15 years," Richardson said.

"Private credit has grown rapidly as global banks have retreated from corporate lending due to increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, providing one of the most compelling risk/return investments."

According to PitchBook, global private debt institutional and retail investors' assets under management totalled US$1.8 trillion at the end of 2022 (retail investors hold US$200 billion).

The booming sector doesn't come without risk and the watchful eye of APRA, particularly as it is subject to lighter regulation.

"It is important to note, however, that if non-bank lending in Australia were to pose a risk to financial stability, APRA could avail its reserve powers to regulate the sector," the RBA warned.