NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Pengana Capital distribution executive exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   11:58AM

Pengana Capital has bid farewell to the executive leading the international fund's distribution efforts, exiting not long after two portfolio managers left in March.

Joy Yacoub was the executive director of business strategy and distribution, a spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard, serving in the role for almost 18 months.

Pengana hired Yacoub to the newly created role in January 2020, joining from Allan Gray where she worked as relationship manager for over five years.

Prior to that, she was an investment specialist at State Street, and worked for Dimensional Fund Advisors' institutional business.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Pengana international equities fund managers and co-founders Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass exited in March after overseeing the strategy for more than five years.

The fund, listed on the ASX with ticker code PIA, dropped to $1.19 after Glass and Cvetanovski departed, after reaching as high as $1.35 in late February.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

US manager Harding Loevner was appointed to oversee the $435 million fund, as well as the unlisted international fund.

This article was updated at 1.20pm to reflect Yacoub's focus on the international fund.

Read more: Pengana CapitalAllan GrayDimensional Fund AdvisorsFinancial StandardHarding LoevnerJames McDonaldJordan CvetanovskiJoy YacoubSteven Glass
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pengana appoints manager for global equities
Asendium launches swift SOA solution
Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup
Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Weeding out net zero fakers
Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments
New responsible agricultural fund seeks $300m
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

Editor's Choice

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Jobs to go at AMP Australia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

ATO cracks down on crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.