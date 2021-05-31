Pengana Capital distribution executive exits

Pengana Capital has bid farewell to the executive leading the international fund's distribution efforts, exiting not long after two portfolio managers left in March.

Joy Yacoub was the executive director of business strategy and distribution, a spokesperson confirmed to Financial Standard, serving in the role for almost 18 months.

Pengana hired Yacoub to the newly created role in January 2020, joining from Allan Gray where she worked as relationship manager for over five years.

Prior to that, she was an investment specialist at State Street, and worked for Dimensional Fund Advisors' institutional business.

Pengana international equities fund managers and co-founders Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass exited in March after overseeing the strategy for more than five years.

The fund, listed on the ASX with ticker code PIA, dropped to $1.19 after Glass and Cvetanovski departed, after reaching as high as $1.35 in late February.

US manager Harding Loevner was appointed to oversee the $435 million fund, as well as the unlisted international fund.

This article was updated at 1.20pm to reflect Yacoub's focus on the international fund.