Pendal to acquire US firm, profit climbs

Pendal Group has announced its plans to acquire US-based investment firm Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW) as profit rose 8%, according to its half-year results.

Pendal will purchase TSW for US$320 million ($414 million) which represents 7.6x the first half 2021 EBITDA (annualised, excluding synergies) and is forecast to double earnings per share in the first full year post-completion.

TSW is a value-orientated investment manager headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and operates primarily in long-only equity with US$30.5 billion in funds under management (FUM).

Over half its FUM is in international value strategies and 19% in US mid cap value. Meanwhile, 56% of FUM is attributed to subadvisory clients and 12% to public/government.

The acquisition will increase Pendal's FUM by 30% to over $132 billion and US client FUM will rise by 112% to US$44.7 billion.

"This is a strategic and compelling opportunity to acquire a highly successful complementary business, which will create immediate value and facilitate our growth opportunities in the US market," Pendal Group chair James Evans said.

"The acquisition will deliver scale and diversification benefits for Pendal across investment capability, asset classes, geographies and distribution channels. The board believes that this acquisition will accelerate shareholder returns and strengthen diversity of earnings."

Pendal will fund the purchase through a combination of equity through a fully underwritten placement to raise $190 million, new debt facilities of $200 million and $47 million in existing capital.

There is almost no overlap of investment strategies and clients between Pendal and TSW, and both firms have differentiated distribution channels, clients and consultant relationships.

Further to this, Pendal recorded a 64% increase in statutory NPAT to $89.9 million and underlying profit after tax rose 8% to 82.6 million.

FUM rose 10% to $101.7 billion as a result of positive market movements and investment performance with 83% of FUM outperforming respective benchmarks over one year.

Performance fees were up $40.5 million to $41.1 million and Pendal recorded $900 million in flows over the half, as previously recorded in April.

"Our strategic investment program, including the acquisition of TSW, is testament to our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth," Pendal Group chief executive Nick Good said.

"This, combined with the significant improvement in investment performance, and the turnaround in flows in most channels during the March quarter, supports our confidence in our strategic trajectory and future potential."