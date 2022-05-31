Pendal appoints head of institutional

Pendal has confirmed the appointment of Peter Lambos as its new head of institutional business, Australia and New Zealand.

A spokesperson for Pendal confirmed Lambos has been promoted to lead the institutional business, reporting to head of distribution Tim North Ash.

Based in Melbourne, Lambos replaces Nicki Ashton who is now managing director at Citi Australia.

He brings close to 30 years' experience in financial services to the role and has been with Pendal for several years, having initially joined BT Investment Management close to 16 years ago.

Prior, he was in investment consulting at Towers Perrin and Frontier. He moved into business development in 2001, working for Bank of Ireland Asset Management.

Commenting on his new role on LinkedIn, Lambos said: "The institutional market is a critical market for us and we are very well placed to provide class leading solutions across the globe as well as supporting our clients' responsible investment journey as stewards of their capital."

"I will also be focused on furthering our footprint into the non-super sector, including the insurance, endowment and the emerging institutional sectors."