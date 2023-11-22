Newspaper icon
Paraplanners unfazed by QAR, AI: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 NOV 2023   12:37PM

The majority of paraplanners are not worried about artificial intelligence or the Quality of Advice Review potentially making their roles redundant, according to a new survey.

This year's Paraplanner Hub and Tanngo survey finds that most paraplanners are not concerned about job security as only 37% think that technology and regulatory changes will impact their roles.

While 67% of Australia's paraplanners are optimistic about the future and express high job satisfaction, this is however, lower than the 69% reported in last year's survey.

The QAR recommended that Statements of Advice (SoAs) should be replaced with an advice record that is more fit-for-purpose. However, in the first tranche of legislating some of the recommendations, overhauling the SoA was noticeably missing.

Some paraplanners feared that their roles were at risk given that a large portion of their job is to write SoAs.

The survey, however, showed that their responsibilities extend beyond SoAs and has evolved more into product research, modelling, compliance and project work, software configuration, and client reviews.

"A common belief is that even if legislation doesn't mandate a client-facing document, certain service-oriented firms/licensees may still require an advice record to be provided to their clients," the report read.

When asked about the anticipated impact of the QAR on enhancing client experiences, paraplanners said they are not entirely confident about this outcome, as 37% felt that these changes might service the industry better than the clients themselves.

Financial advice firms appear to be increasingly using paraplanners for a broader range of responsibilities beyond writing SoAs.

Some 41% aspire to take on more project-based work within their roles even though they state they don't like to be client-facing. A vast number said they want to take on tasks related to client presentations and attend client meetings.

In terms of salary, paraplanners in Victoria and New South Wales earn the highest - between $101,000-$120,000.

Paraplanners living in Tasmania, Western Australia, and Australian Capital Territory earn the lowest at a range of $76,000-$85,000.

The majority of paraplanners continue to be women (71%); some 41% work from home full-time while the rest work on a hybrid basis. Only 6.2% of paraplanners are located offshore.

Just 21% intend to become a financial adviser as the majority find compliance too burdensome. Many prefer not to be client-facing and don't want the "sales pressure."

Read more: ParaplannerTanngo
