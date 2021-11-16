NEWS
Investment

Pallas launches debt facility

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:39PM

Pallas Capital launched a new trust that provides loans to the commercial real estate sector.

Backed by Pallas and Credit Suisse, the Pallas Funding Trust lends between $1 million and $10 million to medium-sized commercial real estate borrowers.

The trust currently has $530 million worth of funding approved by its backers.

It competes with non-bank lenders and does not offer construction loans. The latter is offered by Pallas' lending business, which settles about $50 million per month in new construction loans.

Pallas chief investment officer Dan Gallen said this under-serviced commercial real estate market segment has substantial lending volumes given that most commercial properties have a value in the range of $1 million to $15 million.

"PFT has been designed to focus its lending business in this borrower segment. In addition, the loan types that PFT funds, such as value-add investment loans, residual stock and pre-development loans are the loan types the banks have limited appetite to fund," he said.

"With Credit Suisse as a funding partner, PFT is protected from such pressures on liquidity and is well placed to continue lending through cycles that would sideline many of its competitors."

Pallas raised $194 million in new commitments from high-net-worth and family office investors between June and August.

Since it launched five years ago, its funding structure has reached over $1.2 billion.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
