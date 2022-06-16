Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Padua launches new adviser tool

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUN 2022   12:46PM

Padua Solutions has launched a new robo advice generation tool for financial advisers aiming to help significantly cut down turnaround times, lower the cost of advice, and improve client engagement.

Padua co-founder Matthew Esler said the tool was designed to reduce time spent on advice documents for their clients.

"Advisers can produce the ROA or SOA, best interest duty (BID) statement and product comparison instantly and can also compare the fees and features across over 1,600 superannuation, pension, and investment platforms as well as over 20,000 investment options using the Padua Compare tool," he said.

Padua added it will continue rolling out advice solutions with an initial focus on wealth management.

It also expects to add insurance and comparable risk insurance for retail and superannuation options in the future.

Padua's DIY risk capability also includes a new needs analysis tool that instantly produces insurance needs based on the client's demographic.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

While the software, services & data has been designed to respond to industry challenges such as time, cost, quality, and engagement.

"With the number of financial advisers in Australia falling, but the number of Australians seeking advice increasing, advisers are struggling to meet the demand for quality advice at an affordable and accessible price," Elser said.

"Our analysis shows that by effectively utilising these tools advisers can save over 80% of the time it takes to generate advice on average. That's an incredible time-saving - reducing what currently takes 140 business days on average down to 16 business days."

Read more: AdvisersPadua Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView
BT answers advisers' top tax time questions
Padua appoints head of technical advice
Advisers optimistic about revenue growth
NEOS, ClearView lead satisfaction
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
SSGA model portfolios land on HUB24
Advisers split on COVID-19 opportunity
Top adviser queries revealed
Trust in advisers lifts as pandemic fear ensues

Editor's Choice

MLC Life chief executive to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
MLC Life will promote from within its leadership team to replace chief executive and managing director Rodney Cook, who will retire at the end of the year.

SMSF assets climb to $892bn

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
New quarterly ATO statistics estimate that the total assets of SMSFs are $892 billion, up 11% year on year.

MSC Group launches Singaporean fund service

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
MSC Group has launched its fund services platform in Singapore after receiving a local capital markets licence.

Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Both the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) have used their submissions to the Quality of Advice Review to call for regulatory certainty.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.