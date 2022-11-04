Padua hires head of sales

Padua hires head of salesBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022 12:39PM
Read more: Steve Toth, Padua Solutions, Airtasker, Amaysim, Kayo Sports, Kristen Brown, Kun Singh, Matthew Esler, Michael Lagudi, Rudy Haddad, Startel
Padua Solutions has appointed Steve Toth into the newly created position of head of sales, distribution and account management.
Toth joins the fintech with experience across several industries, and has previously been head of sales for companies including Kayo Sports, Startel, Airtasker and Amaysim.
Commenting on the appointment of Toth, co-founder and co-chief executive Matthew Esler said: "Steve's appointment reflects both the growth of the Padua business and the financial services industry's demand for quality software and services."
"Steve will be responsible for driving Padua's sales efforts and strategic growth opportunities. Along with his technical experience, he also has strong skills in stakeholder engagement, and will continue to build relationships with clients.
"The appointment will further strengthen our sales capabilities and provide a level of seniority and strategy at a time of great opportunity in the Australian financial advice market."
His is the latest in a series of senior hires, with the recent appointment of senior research analyst Kristen Brown and general manager - sales Michael Lagudi. Head of technical advice, Rudy Haddad and head of marketing, Kun Singh, also joined the firm earlier this year.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Rest revamps equities team|
Cbus overhauls climate change reporting|
ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing|
October proves kinder to Magellan|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED