Padua hires head of sales

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022   12:39PM

Padua Solutions has appointed Steve Toth into the newly created position of head of sales, distribution and account management.

Toth joins the fintech with experience across several industries, and has previously been head of sales for companies including Kayo Sports, Startel, Airtasker and Amaysim.

Commenting on the appointment of Toth, co-founder and co-chief executive Matthew Esler said: "Steve's appointment reflects both the growth of the Padua business and the financial services industry's demand for quality software and services."

"Steve will be responsible for driving Padua's sales efforts and strategic growth opportunities. Along with his technical experience, he also has strong skills in stakeholder engagement, and will continue to build relationships with clients.

"The appointment will further strengthen our sales capabilities and provide a level of seniority and strategy at a time of great opportunity in the Australian financial advice market."

His is the latest in a series of senior hires, with the recent appointment of senior research analyst Kristen Brown and general manager - sales Michael Lagudi. Head of technical advice, Rudy Haddad and head of marketing, Kun Singh, also joined the firm earlier this year.

