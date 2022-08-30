Padua appoints general manager, sales

Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Lagudi, who commenced in the newly created role last week, is based in Sydney and reports to Padua co-founder Matthew Esler.

He joins from Challenger where he held the position of key account manager. Prior to that, he was the national sales manager at Morningstar and business development manager NSW and WA for Midwinter Financial Services.

He will work alongside its head of sales and distribution Brett Canning and head of advice sales Joey McCann.

A statement explained Lagudi will be responsible for propelling the sales effort at Padua, as well as developing strategic opportunities across the Australian market.

Esler commented that Lagudi's 11 years of experience in sales and account management, specifically in the financial services industry, will strengthen the sales team and sales strategy at a time of ongoing expansion in the financial advice market.

"Michael's appointment reflects Padua's continuing growth and expansion in the financial advice market as we are seeing significant interest in our software, services, research and data," he said.

"He has a wealth of sales experience, and his strong financial background will further support our business development activities."

The appointment follows the hire of Padua's head of technical advice Rudy Haddad who commenced the newly created role in June and head of marketing Kun Singh who started in April.