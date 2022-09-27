Newspaper icon
Padua amplifies research capabilities

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 27 SEP 2022   12:31PM

Kristen Brown has been appointed to the fintech's newly created role of senior research analyst.

With over a decade of experience in both public and private sectors, Brown joins Padua following five years as a paraplanner.

Prior to that, she worked as a senior financial adviser at Westpac Financial Planning.

In her new role, Melbourne-based Brown will report to head of research Benjamin Walsh, who said the appointment comes at a time when the financial advice industry requires greater technical expertise and capabilities.

"Kristen will oversee the maintenance and quality of Padua's superannuation/pension, insurance, and investment research databases, and will assist with producing comprehensive, high-quality documentation," Walsh said.

Along with a sound technical knowledge, Walsh said that Brown also has a strong paraplanning network and will continue to build relationships with product providers and fund managers.

"Kristen has joined the business during a major growth phase, and we're confident she will quickly become a valued member of the team," he said.

The appointment of Brown follows the hire of Michael Lagudi as general manager of sales in August.

More recently, the firm's co-founder and co-chief executive Anne-Marie Esler presented at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) Thrive Conference, highlighting four key issues currently facing the financial advice industry.

Financial Standard was an official media partner of the event.

Read more: PaduaKristen BrownBenjamin WalshAnne-Marie EslerAssociation of Financial Advisers Thrive ConferenceMichael Lagudi
