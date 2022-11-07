Packhorse lists cattle stations for sale

Packhorse Pastoral Company has listed a portfolio of three large stations for sale, following the passing of its co-founder Tom Strachan earlier this year.

Strategically acquired over the past three years, the Queensland and New South Wales pastoral properties are utilised as "grass motels" and carbon sequestration farms, in line with Strachan's passion for regenerative agriculture, Packhorse said.

The portfolio comprises two southern Queensland properties, the Stuart's Creek Station in the Maranoa region, and the Moolan Downs Station, located in the Western Downs region. Together, they span a total of 27,124 hectares.

Also included is the Ottley Station in New South Wales, situated west of Inverell.

The portfolio is rated to carry approximately 13,600 Animal Equivalents (AE's) and are mostly used for growing-out cattle owned by the agistor, which are bred elsewhere but moved to these stations to capitalise on their suitability for cattle fattening, Packhorse explained.

Each property features staff accommodation, cattle handling facilities, reticulated livestock watering systems, various shedding and grain storage facilities, access and subdivisional fencing to optimise both grazing and soil carbon management efficiencies across the pastoral areas.

The properties are being offered through CBRE's David Goodfellow and James Auty, with registered carbon baselines in place and strategies to maximise carbon sequestration and natural capital development over the next 25 years.

Goodfellow said: "This is a strategic portfolio of properties with very responsible and experienced management in place, which is designed to maximise the use of the expansive grasslands in a reliable rainfall area while capitalising on numerous opportunities for improved carbon sequestration."

"Packhorse is a recognised leader in carbon farming initiatives and the environmental initiatives at these stations are well ahead of industry norms, with clearly established carbon baselines and management practices."

Parkhorse chair Tim Samway said that the directors of Packhorse Pastoral will consider expressions of interest to continue the successful regenerative work the company has been undertaking on its properties.

"That could be with a new partner who could inject substantial new capital but equally the company would welcome interest from local landowners who may wish to acquire one property or a line of three outstanding properties and so benefit from the economies of scale," he said.

Auty said that the sale process, through which the properties could be acquired individually or collectively, meant that corporations, large private investors and local farmers would all have an opportunity to participate in the process to ensure that the best and fairest outcome was achieved.

"We are delighted that Packhorse is willing to give both the corporate and family farming sectors equal opportunity to purchase these assets," Auty said.

Expressions of interest are invited by December 15.

Strachan passed away in August in a light plane crash. The accident also killed Strachan's son Noah, and pilot Garry Liehm.