Pacific Current Group buys stake in PE firm

Pacific Current Group (PAC) has acquired a minority investment in San Francisco-based private equity firm Cordillera Investment Partners (Cordillera).

The $44.9 million deal will see PAC take on 16.4% of Cordillera's revenues, both management fees and performance fees, and 24.9% of the proceeds in the event of a sale.

PAC estimates that its investment will provide between $3.0 million to $3.7 million in management fees for FY24. It also expects Cordillera to generate performance fees in most years.

Currently, Cordillera manages approximately $2.2 billion on behalf of family offices, foundations, endowments and other institutions, and focuses on niche, non-correlated assets, such as aging whiskey, environmental markets, music royalties, environmental credits, live performance rights, international arbitration, boat marinas, media finance and spectrum licenses.

PAC chief executive Paul Greenwood said the firm is thrilled to be entering into a partnership with Cordillera.

"By focusing on more esoteric opportunities, the firm has built strong performing portfolios without the high correlation to capital markets that you see with so many strategies," he said.

"After an ugly year in equity and debt markets, investors are increasingly seeking true diversification and Cordillera provides this as well as anyone."

Meanwhile, Cordillera co-founders Agustin Araya, Christopher Heller and Ashley Marks said they are excited to begin the next chapter and continue to grow the business.

"Our strategy is very timely, so we are excited about the deployment of PAC resources to help us bring our strategy to new investors," they said.