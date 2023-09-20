OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) will farewell its chief investment officer at the end of the year, as will Dutch pension fund manager PGGM.

Overnight, OTPP chief investment officer Ziad Hindo announced he will leave the fund at December end, capping 23 years with the organisation.

Since 2000, Hindo held several senior roles with OTPP before being appointed to the top job in June 2018.

OTPP chief executive Jo Taylor thanked Hindo for his contribution to the fund.

"Through his leadership, Ziad has built an outstanding Investments team, diversified the portfolio by sector and geography, and led the development of the investment strategy that has delivered strong returns for members for over two decades," Taylor said.

"He has also played a critical role in establishing our multifaceted climate strategy and as an active advocate for action on diversity, equity and inclusion, both internally and through engagement with our portfolio companies."

For his part, Hindo said his time with the fund, particularly as chief investment officer, has been a privilege.

"I could not have imagined when I joined Ontario Teachers' that it would have provided the level of camaraderie, compelling opportunities, and professional growth and development that would have me here for 23 years," he said.

"I am proud of the performance we have delivered in service of our members, and I am confident the plan is well positioned for continued success over the long term."

OTPP has appointed executive managing director, total fund management Stephen McLennan as acting head of investments, Ontario Teachers'. He will work closely with Hindo over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition, after which Hindo will work primarily as an adviser to Taylor for the remainder of the year.

Meantime, Dutch pension fund manager PGGM will also bid farewell to its chief investment officer at the end of the year, with Frank Roeters van Lennep stepping down.

He's been serving in the role since early 2022 and was chief investment officer, private markets for six years prior. He's been with PGGM, which manages the pensions of various pension funds, since 2014 when he joined from KPMG.

"After careful consideration during the last couple of months, I have come to the conclusion that it will be good for the organisation and myself that I step down and continue my career outside PGGM," he said.

"It is with pride that I look back on what we have achieved within PGGM Investments, especially within the private market asset classes. We have been given the opportunity to develop great propositions and been able to build excellent teams to execute these. As we stand at the start of implementing Strategy 2030 with the emphasis on making impact this opportunity will now extend to other asset classes, as well as to the whole portfolio of our client PFZW.

"I fully support this ambitious strategy but consider it better that someone else will lead the charge."

Commenting, chief of investment management at PGGM, Geraldine Leegwater said: "For nine years, Frank has contributed considerably to the development of PGGM Investments and more specifically to our great platform of private market investments."

"As member of the board of directors he took responsibility in the first phase of developing the concept of 3D investing in which impact plays a more important role. We have benefitted a lot from his broad experience, creativity, energy and not least from his enjoyable personality.''

The resignations follow that of CalPERS chief investment officer Nicole Musicco late last week.