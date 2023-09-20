Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

OTPP, PGGM chief investment officers resign

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023   12:27PM

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) will farewell its chief investment officer at the end of the year, as will Dutch pension fund manager PGGM.

Overnight, OTPP chief investment officer Ziad Hindo announced he will leave the fund at December end, capping 23 years with the organisation.

Since 2000, Hindo held several senior roles with OTPP before being appointed to the top job in June 2018.

OTPP chief executive Jo Taylor thanked Hindo for his contribution to the fund.

"Through his leadership, Ziad has built an outstanding Investments team, diversified the portfolio by sector and geography, and led the development of the investment strategy that has delivered strong returns for members for over two decades," Taylor said.

"He has also played a critical role in establishing our multifaceted climate strategy and as an active advocate for action on diversity, equity and inclusion, both internally and through engagement with our portfolio companies."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

For his part, Hindo said his time with the fund, particularly as chief investment officer, has been a privilege.

"I could not have imagined when I joined Ontario Teachers' that it would have provided the level of camaraderie, compelling opportunities, and professional growth and development that would have me here for 23 years," he said.

"I am proud of the performance we have delivered in service of our members, and I am confident the plan is well positioned for continued success over the long term."

OTPP has appointed executive managing director, total fund management Stephen McLennan as acting head of investments, Ontario Teachers'. He will work closely with Hindo over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition, after which Hindo will work primarily as an adviser to Taylor for the remainder of the year.

Meantime, Dutch pension fund manager PGGM will also bid farewell to its chief investment officer at the end of the year, with Frank Roeters van Lennep stepping down.

He's been serving in the role since early 2022 and was chief investment officer, private markets for six years prior. He's been with PGGM, which manages the pensions of various pension funds, since 2014 when he joined from KPMG.

"After careful consideration during the last couple of months, I have come to the conclusion that it will be good for the organisation and myself that I step down and continue my career outside PGGM," he said.

"It is with pride that I look back on what we have achieved within PGGM Investments, especially within the private market asset classes. We have been given the opportunity to develop great propositions and been able to build excellent teams to execute these. As we stand at the start of implementing Strategy 2030 with the emphasis on making impact this opportunity will now extend to other asset classes, as well as to the whole portfolio of our client PFZW.

"I fully support this ambitious strategy but consider it better that someone else will lead the charge."

Commenting, chief of investment management at PGGM, Geraldine Leegwater said: "For nine years, Frank has contributed considerably to the development of PGGM Investments and more specifically to our great platform of private market investments."

"As member of the board of directors he took responsibility in the first phase of developing the concept of 3D investing in which impact plays a more important role. We have benefitted a lot from his broad experience, creativity, energy and not least from his enjoyable personality.''

The resignations follow that of CalPERS chief investment officer Nicole Musicco late last week.

Read more: PGGMOTPPZiad HindoOntario Teachers' Pension PlanFrank Roeters van LennepJo TaylorGeraldine LeegwaterKPMGNicole MusiccoStephen McLennan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CalPERS investment chief tenders resignation
Rest hires former EISS Super risk chief
Industry high flyers join JANA board
Saxo APAC asset management lead exits
Longevity risk is big super's biggest failure: Podcast
Talent attraction key to family office growth: KPMG
ISA, AIST announce merger to form new organisation
Frontier adds two consultants
APIR reports surge in new financial products
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

Editor's Choice

Financial services marketing is broken: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
A new study shows that while most local financial services marketers believe compliance teams get in the way of them getting their job done, those same compliance specialists think marketers are just looking for someone else to blame when marketing materials are questioned externally.

Adviser registration deadline extended again

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
ASIC has again extended the date for financial advisers' registration requirements to 1 February 2024.

Pacific Current Group buys into fund manager

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:16PM
Pacific Current Group (PAC) has purchased a stake in LA-based private credit and structured equity investment management firm Avante Capital Partners (Avante).

Gender parity in funds management stalls

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:00PM
New research reveals gender parity in global funds management has hit a standstill, with female representation barely moving the needle.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.