ORAH Funds reaches milestone

The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

Alongside Pengana, ORAH's service providers include Ageis and Hall & Willcox, with investment managers including Centennial Asset Management, Hyperion Asset Management, L1 Capital, Macquarie Gorup, Wentworth Williamson Management and Yarra Capital.

All management and performance fees made by the fund are donated to Jewish charities.

Community Health Services, Maccabi NSW, Courage to Care NSW, and Jewish House were among the 96 organisations receiving donations.

"It's an awesome milestone to hit," Pengana Capital executive director Dean Weinbren said.

"When we set up the ORAH fund, the intention was to build an asset that provided a compelling investment opportunity for investors, but also able to indirectly generate donations or charitable causes. So to see us hit this milestone, I think is a fantastic start to the journey.

"I think we've got a long way to go and over time we can become bigger and better and just keep making more difference."