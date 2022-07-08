Newspaper icon
ORAH Funds reaches milestone

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:51PM

The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

Alongside Pengana, ORAH's service providers include Ageis and Hall & Willcox, with investment managers including Centennial Asset Management, Hyperion Asset Management, L1 Capital, Macquarie Gorup, Wentworth Williamson Management and Yarra Capital.

All management and performance fees made by the fund are donated to Jewish charities.

Community Health Services, Maccabi NSW, Courage to Care NSW, and Jewish House were among the 96 organisations receiving donations.

"It's an awesome milestone to hit," Pengana Capital executive director Dean Weinbren said.

"When we set up the ORAH fund, the intention was to build an asset that provided a compelling investment opportunity for investors, but also able to indirectly generate donations or charitable causes. So to see us hit this milestone, I think is a fantastic start to the journey.

"I think we've got a long way to go and over time we can become bigger and better and just keep making more difference."

ORAHPengana Capital GroupRussel PillemerAgeisCentennial Asset ManagementDean WeinbrenHall & WilcoxHyperion Asset ManagementL1 CapitalMacquarie GorupWentworth Williamson ManagementYarra Capital
Review of YFYS receives mixed response

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Ministers told to divest shareholdings

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

New chief executive at Industry Fund Services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cath Bowtell has handed over the reins after almost six years as chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

