Opportunities in fixed interest during crisis

There is opportunity in fixed income, credit and major bank debt amid the COVID-19 crisis; you just have to look for it, according to Janus Henderson head of Australian fixed interest Jay Sivapalan.

Despite the illiquidity of the bond market, Sivapalan explains, the Australian government and Reserve Bank's fiscal measures are supporting the economy and providing investment opportunities.

"Looking at markets, it has obviously been primarily in risk-off mode, although we've had a couple of days of reprieve. There has been significant volatility and one of the biggest challenges has been liquidity," he said.

"The liquidity in the Australian bond market has been extremely poor to the extent that along with other fund managers, we have collectively voiced our concerns about a systemic failure of the bond market.

"That said, we are starting to see some really good pockets of opportunity opening up - particularly some of the higher quality companies."

On the global scale, investment grade credit is down on average about 5%, hybrids are down 15%, while the high yield market and loans are down 15-20%, Sivapalan said.

In comparison, equities have shed 30-35%.

In terms of rates, bonds are starting to look quite stable, he said.

"On the rates side, bonds are starting to be quite anchored because the Reserve Bank of Australia has signalled that cash rates will be held at 0.25% for at least the next three years," Sivapalan said.

"We've observed the RBA buy government bonds and on Wednesday 25 March, also witnessed their purchase of semi-government bonds in scale."

For Janus Henderson's fixed interest funds, Sivapalan said the firm had found profit by adding a significant amount of duration for both its Tactical Income and Australian Fixed Interest funds.

The manager has also seen some good opportunities in credit, Sivapalan said.

"We initially tried to purchase credit beta to gain exposure to broad-based credit," he said.

"In the Tactical Income Fund, we've been buying credit using credit derivatives. And we had added credit spread duration, from approximately 1.5 years to about 2.1 years."

Janus Henderson has also been purchasing major bank debt, subordinated debt and investment grade proxies for global credit, he said.

"One of the dynamics that's playing out here in Australia (and one of the flaws in Australian bond market) is that our spreads and our pricing are significantly lagging what's happening in the US," Sivapalan said.

"Investment grade credit spreads in Australia on average are up about 100-150 basis points (bps). In the US, they're almost at 300bps - which is double what we can get in Australia.

"As a result, we are looking for opportunities to get US-style spreads into our portfolios by buying names that we know the Fed, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) are going to be buying."

It has also been buying "high quality corporates" such as McDonalds, Coles and Apple.

Despite this, Sivapalan said the support for markets could see a permanent loss of capital for corporates.

"Our thesis is that central banks will come through with strong support for markets through this crisis and we're getting ahead of that," he said.

"Equally, the default cycle will inevitably rise and as such certain industries and corporates will be downgraded, default and there will be permanent loss of capital."

