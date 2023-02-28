Openmarkets secures chief financial officer

The fintech has welcomed Hetal Majithia permanently to the role following a four-month contract where she was engaged to deliver interim financial support.

Majithia will be responsible for the management of the group's finance function during a period where it plans to expand B2B product capabilities and its market presence.

She will play a key role in corporate activities which includes a Nasdaq listing later this year, as well as anticipated M&A.

Majithia brings 15 years of international experience in finance management, commercial strategy, and compliance, including in US listed markets.

Most recently she worked at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc as its chief financial officer and oversaw its finance function in a US listed environment.

Prior to that, she worked in PwC Australia's chief financial officer advisory division.

Openmarkets chief executive Dan Jowett said Majithia's experience in US listed markets and international financial management expertise will be critical to the business' growth.

"The past six months have seen Openmarkets embark on the next chapter of our growth, with our business doubling down on expanding our fintech and financial advisory client base, broadening our B2B product capabilities and refreshing our leadership team accordingly," he explained.

The appointment follows recent strategic initiatives launched by Openmarkets to expand its B2B platform.

This includes the sale of its B2C business to Marketech, further capital investment by an Australian private equity firm, the launch of its international equities trading solution and the appointment of chief operating officer Rob Forbes in November 2022.

"As we pursue a significant B2B market opportunity in 2023 and assess long-term capital financing options in US listed markets, Hetal's expertise and international experience will be invaluable to our business," concluded Jowett.