Investment
Openmarkets launches custody offering

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   12:41PM

The newly revamped trading platform now has a custody capability that holds Australian equities on behalf of retail investors.

Openmarkets has partnered with Syfe, an Asia-Pacific investment platform that has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Syfe customers invested in ASX-listed companies can access the custody solution with a single Holder Identification Number (HIN).

Syfe general manager and country head of Australia Tim Wallace said: "Syfe is using Openmarkets' capability to give Syfe customers innovative access to ASX equities, lowering their barriers to investment entry, and ultimately helping them achieve their wealth creation goals."

Openmarkets overhauled its business in 2022, appointing Dan Jowett to the role of chief executive to replace Ivan Tchourilov, and made several staff members redundant.

Rob Forbes was named as chief operating officer in December 2022 after spending four years as head of business development for technology solutions at HUB24.

The appointment follows its restructure initiatives, which saw the fintech reposition its business model as a B2B offering. This included selling its retail business to Marketech and receiving a cash injection from an Australian private equity firm.

This year, Hetal Majithia was appointed as chief financial officer on a permanent basis.

In launching the custody offering, Jowett commented that it "strengthens our market position as technology provider of choice for emerging retail investment platforms."

Read more: SyfeOpenmarketsASXTim WallaceDan JowettAsia-PacificHetal MajithiaIvan TchourilovRob Forbes
