Ontario Teachers' appoints head of APAC

Ontario Teachers' appoints head of APACBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023 11:52AM
Read more: OTPP, Ontario Teachers, Bruce Crane, Ben Chan, Ziad Hindo, OMERS Infrastructure, Morgan Stanley, UBS
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) has named Bruce Crane as its new executive managing director and head of Asia Pacific, succeeding Ben Chan.
Crane takes over from Chan who retired earlier this month and will report to chief investment officer Ziad Hindo and will continue to be based in Singapore.
In the new role, Crane will lead investment activities and portfolio management in APAC across OTPP offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Singapore.
Crane was hired in 2020 as OTPP's first Singapore office employee, with a mandate to open and staff an office during lockdown.
At the time he was responsible for growing a presence across APAC and leading the Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR) portfolio in the region.
Crane has nearly three decades of experience in public and private markets, investment banking and advisory services in both APAC and the Americas, OTPP explained. Prior to joining OTPP, he spent 10 years at OMERS Infrastructure, as well as holding roles with UBS and Morgan Stanley.
"As head of APAC, Bruce will play a leading role as we continue to progress our global growth strategy and deepen our investment activities across the region," said Hindo.
"He has done an outstanding job over the last three years building our INR portfolio and team in the region."
Hindo said Crane was the obvious candidate for the role.
"His extensive global experience, exceptional knowledge of the APAC region and the strong relationships has cultivated both inside and outside the Plan make him a natural choice for this expanded role," he said.
The Canadian pension fund has more than 85 employees in the APAC region and total net assets of $282.1 billion as at 31 December 2022.
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model
Fidante partners with Proterra Asia
Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic
|Sponsored by
Want regular income for your clients?
Uncover the basics of commercial property investing at Charter Hall's Adviser Resource Centre.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Marcus Price
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED