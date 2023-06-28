Ontario Teachers' appoints head of APAC

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) has named Bruce Crane as its new executive managing director and head of Asia Pacific, succeeding Ben Chan.

Crane takes over from Chan who retired earlier this month and will report to chief investment officer Ziad Hindo and will continue to be based in Singapore.

In the new role, Crane will lead investment activities and portfolio management in APAC across OTPP offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Singapore.

Crane was hired in 2020 as OTPP's first Singapore office employee, with a mandate to open and staff an office during lockdown.

At the time he was responsible for growing a presence across APAC and leading the Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR) portfolio in the region.

Crane has nearly three decades of experience in public and private markets, investment banking and advisory services in both APAC and the Americas, OTPP explained. Prior to joining OTPP, he spent 10 years at OMERS Infrastructure, as well as holding roles with UBS and Morgan Stanley.

"As head of APAC, Bruce will play a leading role as we continue to progress our global growth strategy and deepen our investment activities across the region," said Hindo.

"He has done an outstanding job over the last three years building our INR portfolio and team in the region."

Hindo said Crane was the obvious candidate for the role.

"His extensive global experience, exceptional knowledge of the APAC region and the strong relationships has cultivated both inside and outside the Plan make him a natural choice for this expanded role," he said.

The Canadian pension fund has more than 85 employees in the APAC region and total net assets of $282.1 billion as at 31 December 2022.