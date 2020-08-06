NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
OneVue to take Taiping to court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 6 AUG 2020   12:36PM

OneVue will file court proceedings against Taiping Trustees to assert its right to about $9.4 million sale proceeds of Madison Financial Group and Sequoia shares.

The ASX-listed company said its preference is still to resolve the matter out of courts but felt it necessary to commence court proceedings to achieve a resolution. Taiping earlier asserted a claim to proceeds from Sequoia and Madison proceeds.

Now, OneVue and receivers for SCAH1 have instructed their lawyers at Arnold Bloch Leibler to commence proceedings against Taiping in the Federal Court.

They will seek clarity that Diversa (not Taiping) holds a first ranking security over Madison proceeds, and Taiping holds no security over Sequoia proceeds.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

OneVue also wants Taiping to pay Madison's receivership costs and OneVue subsidiary Diversa's costs of court proceedings.

The ASX-listed business is owed about $31 million from its 2018 sale of Diversa Trustees to Sargon Capital, which was forced into external administration in late January and then liquidation.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

OneVue this morning also updated on sale of Sargon operating businesses to now, Certes Corporation. The court mediation is scheduled for August 19 and parties making a claim have to file and file their reply evidence by August 14.

Read more: OneVueMadison Financial GroupTaiping TrusteesDiversa TrusteesSargon Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24 awards super trustee mandate
Netwealth booms amid pandemic
OneVue scores admin mandate
Sargon buyers announce execs, ditch Sargon name
Industry fund in successor fund transfer
Sargon liquidators in talks with litigation funder
Major OneVue shareholder says IRESS bid too low
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Iress opens retail capital raise
Madison sale confirmed
Editor's Choice
SG increase will be deferred: Knox
ELIZA BAVIN
There is a good chance the planned superannuation guarantee increase to 12% will be deferred again as the nation continues to struggle with the effects of COVID-19, according to Mercer senior partner David Knox.
BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again
KANIKA SOOD
BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.
GAM records 196% profit drop
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The global fund manager saw its profits tumble 196% following net outflows of close to $19 billion in the first half of this year, resulting in heavy hits to fee and commission income.
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
ALLY SELBY
Chi-X TraCRs and funds will now be offered on a privately owned wealth management platform, granting financial advisers and their clients access to some of the world's biggest listed companies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ft3N0KOi