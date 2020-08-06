OneVue to take Taiping to court

OneVue will file court proceedings against Taiping Trustees to assert its right to about $9.4 million sale proceeds of Madison Financial Group and Sequoia shares.

The ASX-listed company said its preference is still to resolve the matter out of courts but felt it necessary to commence court proceedings to achieve a resolution. Taiping earlier asserted a claim to proceeds from Sequoia and Madison proceeds.

Now, OneVue and receivers for SCAH1 have instructed their lawyers at Arnold Bloch Leibler to commence proceedings against Taiping in the Federal Court.

They will seek clarity that Diversa (not Taiping) holds a first ranking security over Madison proceeds, and Taiping holds no security over Sequoia proceeds.

OneVue also wants Taiping to pay Madison's receivership costs and OneVue subsidiary Diversa's costs of court proceedings.

The ASX-listed business is owed about $31 million from its 2018 sale of Diversa Trustees to Sargon Capital, which was forced into external administration in late January and then liquidation.

OneVue this morning also updated on sale of Sargon operating businesses to now, Certes Corporation. The court mediation is scheduled for August 19 and parties making a claim have to file and file their reply evidence by August 14.