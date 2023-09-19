Newspaper icon
Older Aussies are retirement illiterate: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 SEP 2023   12:32PM

Australians are pension-phase illiterate and blame the complex superannuation system for not understanding the basics about retirement, a new survey shows.

A whopping 70% of 50-year-olds and over canvassed by AMP do not understand what an account-based pension is, while an equal number believe the current state of the retirement system is too complex.

Out of a pool of 1000 polled, two out of five don't know if they'll be eligible for aged-pension benefits.

Three in five wish they'd started planning for retirement earlier and an equal number are "extremely concerned" about the rising cost of living.

In addition to regulatory, longevity and return risk, retirees need to manage a complex tax code and social security system. Further, figuring out the exact amount retirees should drawdown is also complex.

Citing a 2022 study by actuary and head of innovation at Optimum Pensions Jim Hennington, some 840,000 Age Pensioners (about a quarter of those over 65) are currently impacted by complex means tests.

"They can receive highly erratic cashflows because the amount of a part Age Pension varies considerably with the value of the pensioners' assets rather than the amounts they drawdown," he said.

Aged care also weighs heavily on retirees' minds for a variety of reasons, ranging from human vulnerability to the incidence of dementia and the possibility of family disputes.

"Whilst old age and the potential need for aged care accommodation is predictable, people find it difficult to plan for," the Retire with confidence whitepaper reads.

Many clients of financial advisers put off thinking about aged care until the need for it emerges suddenly, through illness, incapacity, injury, or the death of a partner. As a result, advisers are often called in to help on short notice.

"Even when clients include age care in their plans, they may not do so explicitly, husbanding their assets to ensure they have money to cover entry and ongoing fees if they eventually need to go into aged care. That can lead to sub-optimal results when compared to a more holistic planning approach," the paper read.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said lifting levels of financial literacy when it comes to retirement is a critical challenge for Australia, and one the government and industry needs to collectively address.

"This lack of financial knowledge about retirement is despite Australia having one of the world's highest GDPs and the fifth largest pool of superannuation savings in the world," she said.

VIEW COMMENTS

