Superannuation
Objective will not achieve any real purpose: IFPA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAR 2023   12:49PM

The Institute of Financial Professionals Australia (IFPA) has bucked the trend, rejecting the proposal to legislate an objective of superannuation.

The IFPA said it supports consistency in future policy making around superannuation, which should be aimed at providing income and benefits for individuals and their dependents, but it believes that legislating an objective isn't the solution.

According to IFPA superannuation technical and policy committee chair Phil Broderick, the proposed objective wouldn't be binding on current or future policy makers and could be completely ignored.

"What's the point of a measure that future governments could ignore or fails to require any formal consideration from future governments, such as a compulsory statement of compatibility around how any new superannuation legislation aligns with the new objective?" Broderick said.

Broderick also warned of the risks associated with legislating the proposed superannuation objective, as it contains terms that could be subject to interpretation or manipulation by future governments.

The notion of a 'dignified retirement' varies among individuals, as it depends on their accustomed lifestyle. Moreover, the 'sustainability' of the superannuation system could be influenced by the broader budgetary and fiscal position of the Commonwealth at any given time, he said.

Meanwhile, IFPA head of superannuation and financial services Natasha Panagis suggested that the true purpose of super can be found in the existing sole purpose test.

"The core objective of superannuation is better captured by the sole purpose test which simply requires that superannuation funds are maintained for the purpose of providing retirement benefits to its members, or to their dependents if a member dies before retirement," Panagis said.

If access to superannuation is deemed "too easy," the sole purpose test could be revised to tighten preservation rules, she added.

Further, Panagis argued that creating an objective without considering the three key pillars of the retirement income system is a flawed approach.

"Any legislated superannuation objective aimed at influencing policy makers moving forward, must be considered in the context of the overall retirement income system encompassing the other pillars - it should not be formulated in isolation," she said.

The government's proposed objective for superannuation was introduced in February, it aims to deliver sustainable retirement income by preserving retirement savings for a dignified retirement, with government support, in an equitable and sustainable manner.

Several industry groups and organisations, like ASFA, FSC, HESTA and Insignia Financial supported the government's proposed objective for superannuation.

At the ASFA Conference in February, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor also supported the principle of an objective for superannuation but disagreed with additional mandates like nation building.

Read more: SuperannuationRetirement incomeSole purpose testASFAInstitute of Financial Professionals AustraliaAngus TaylorFSCHESTAInsignia FinancialNatasha PanagisPhil Broderick
MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

