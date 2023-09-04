Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

NZ Super Fund secures stake in Euroclear

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 4 SEP 2023   12:01PM

NZ Super Fund has acquired a 4.99% shareholding in Brussels-based Euroclear, a provider of essential financial markets infrastructure.

With assets under custody totalling around €36 trillion and facilitating over €1 quadrillion in annual securities transactions, Euroclear offers a range of post-trade services, including transaction settlement, asset servicing, and collateral management.

The Euroclear group includes the Euroclear Bank and the International Central Securities Depositories.

Further, it operates the national Central Securities Depositories in Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Euroclear Bank is the provider of settlement and related securities services for cross-border transactions involving domestic and international bonds, equities, derivatives, and investment funds.

NZ Super Fund head of direct investments Will Goodwin said the transaction provided a rare opportunity to increase the funds exposure to the global financial services sector.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"Euroclear is the leading settlement provider across a number of European and international markets. It is an attractive, high-performing asset which suits our growth profile and will help diversify our investment portfolio," he said.

Meanwhile, Euroclear chair Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi said as a sovereign wealth fund with a long-term investment horizon, the NZ Super Fund is a welcome addition to our shareholder community.

Additionally, Euroclear chief executive Lieve Mostrey said the super fund will provide the type of stable and patient capital ideally suited to Euroclear's growth strategy.

"This is focused on enhancing the value provided to investors, issuers, broker dealers, shareholders and communities through our core product and service offering, while upgrading our capabilities in ESG, data, digital and, as we continue to expand, our geographic reach," she concluded.

Earlier in the year, NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray announced he would step down from the top job after 15 years.

The fund advised Whineray would work alongside the board to lead several programs.

The programs aim to set the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the manager of the $56 billion NZ Super Fund, up for a new phase in its evolution.

The board also confirmed it would shortly begin the process to find Whineray's replacement.

Read more: NZ Super FundEuroclear BankMatt WhinerayInternational Central Securities DepositoriesFrancesco Vanni d'ArchirafiGuardians of New Zealand SuperannuationLieve MostreyWill Goodwin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super Fund chief executive resigns
NZ Super shifts $25bn to low carbon indices
Alternatives guru departs ART
NZ Super Fund hires from ART
NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments
NZ Super Fund commits $140m to sustainable real estate
CFS joins firms in net zero alignment
NZ Super Fund delivers 30%

Editor's Choice

K2 told to freeze distribution of fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC placed an interim stop order on a residential property fund promoted by K2 Asset Management due to issues with its target market determination (TMD).

Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA

KARREN VERGARA
Most superannuation funds are appropriately valuing their investments in Canva, according to APRA, which used its high-profile and whipsaw valuation in 2022 to see if they are abiding by its unlisted asset valuation requirements.

Saxo APAC asset management lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
The head of Saxo Markets' asset management for Asia Pacific has left the company after two years.

Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers

ELIZABETH FRY
Insignia Financial has named a state manager for New South Wales, as well as a new national manager for multi-asset investments.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.