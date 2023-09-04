NZ Super Fund secures stake in Euroclear

NZ Super Fund has acquired a 4.99% shareholding in Brussels-based Euroclear, a provider of essential financial markets infrastructure.

With assets under custody totalling around €36 trillion and facilitating over €1 quadrillion in annual securities transactions, Euroclear offers a range of post-trade services, including transaction settlement, asset servicing, and collateral management.

The Euroclear group includes the Euroclear Bank and the International Central Securities Depositories.

Further, it operates the national Central Securities Depositories in Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Euroclear Bank is the provider of settlement and related securities services for cross-border transactions involving domestic and international bonds, equities, derivatives, and investment funds.

NZ Super Fund head of direct investments Will Goodwin said the transaction provided a rare opportunity to increase the funds exposure to the global financial services sector.

"Euroclear is the leading settlement provider across a number of European and international markets. It is an attractive, high-performing asset which suits our growth profile and will help diversify our investment portfolio," he said.

Meanwhile, Euroclear chair Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi said as a sovereign wealth fund with a long-term investment horizon, the NZ Super Fund is a welcome addition to our shareholder community.

Additionally, Euroclear chief executive Lieve Mostrey said the super fund will provide the type of stable and patient capital ideally suited to Euroclear's growth strategy.

"This is focused on enhancing the value provided to investors, issuers, broker dealers, shareholders and communities through our core product and service offering, while upgrading our capabilities in ESG, data, digital and, as we continue to expand, our geographic reach," she concluded.

Earlier in the year, NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray announced he would step down from the top job after 15 years.

The fund advised Whineray would work alongside the board to lead several programs.

The programs aim to set the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the manager of the $56 billion NZ Super Fund, up for a new phase in its evolution.

The board also confirmed it would shortly begin the process to find Whineray's replacement.