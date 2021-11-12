NEWS
Investment

NZ Super Fund commits $140m to sustainable real estate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 NOV 2021   12:41PM

The NZ Super Fund is investing in a climate technology fund focused on the real estate industry.

The US$100 million (AUD$140m) has been committed to the Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund from real estate technology venture capital firm Fifth Wall.

The fund represents the largest pool of capital focused on decarbonising real estate, NZ Super Fund said.

It invests in venture and other pre-growth-stage companies focused on sustainability, decarbonisation and climate change mitigation technologies for the built environment.

Climate change is a significant and under-addressed challenge for the property sector, NZ Super Fund said, citing the fact that real estate is responsible for 40% of all carbon emissions in the US.

"We're excited about the possibilities new technologies present for the real estate sector, which by some metrics is the largest asset class in the world and consumes around 40% of the world's energy," Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation head of external investments and partnerships Del Hart said.

"In addition to delivering attractive returns, we expect this investment to be a 'positive' one and will measure the decarbonisation impact it has over time."

Fifth Wall co-founder and managing partner Brendan Wallace added: "Real estate is the keystone industry in decarbonising the economy and I hope NZ Super Fund's $100 million commitment encourages other real estate investors and operators to step up and begin investing in the climate tech required to decarbonise the real estate industry."

VIEW COMMENTS

