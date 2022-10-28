Nuveen to acquire Arcmont Asset Management

US-based investment manager Nuveen is buying European private debt group Arcmont Asset Management for an undisclosed amount.

Nuveen, the investment manager of US teachers' pension fund TIAA, is hoping the acquisition will expand its private capital expertise and presence in Europe, complementing its North American private debt, and private equity investment specialist Churchill Asset Management.

Of note, Arcmont currently has $21 billion in committed capital for transactions in the European private debt market.

Nuveen chief executive Jose Minaya said: "Arcmont provides Nuveen with a transformational opportunity to significantly expand our position in one of the world's most dynamic investment markets and strengthen our focus on meeting the increasingly complex capital needs of clients globally."

Nuveen intends to combine Arcmont and Churchill to form a new entity called Nuveen Private capital, giving both firms geographic scale and a broader range of products, and financing options to corporate borrowers.

As a unit, Arcmont and Churchill will become one of the world's largest private debt managers, with more than $60 billion in combined committed capital, bringing Nuveen's firmwide alternative credit assets under management (AUM) to $178 billion. Currently they serve an investor base of approximately 600 institutional and family office investors.

The new unit will be co-led by Arcmont chief executive Anthony Fobel, and Churchill chief executive and president Ken Kencel. While they'll report to Nuveen head of equity and fixed income William Huffman, both Arcmont and Churchill will continue to operate under their respective names and brands, with no change to their investment teams or processes.

"We are delighted to join Nuveen, which offers Arcmont an optimal partnership to grow our existing business model, as well as invest in complementary adjacent strategies, leveraging Nuveen's considerable expertise and distribution capabilities," Fobel said.

"Drawing on the strengths of the enlarged group, we expect to extend our market position in our core business of upper middle market lending in Europe. We look forward to working closely with our new partners and expanding together into new strategies and complementary products across geographies."

Kencel said: "Together our two firms can provide our private equity clients with scaled and integrated financing solutions and our investors with access to a broader array of attractive investment opportunities from a best-in-class global private capital platform."

Meanwhile, Minaya added: "Scale is a significant differentiator in private capital fundraising and deployment, so our complementary capabilities will greatly benefit from a more diversified set of limited partners, enhancing our ability to raise capital - and also accelerating our growth across the entire private debt market."

Regarding the transaction structure, the definitive agreement for Nuveen to acquire a controlling interest in Arcmont includes the minority stake held by Dyal Capital Partners IV.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and other regulatory approvals.