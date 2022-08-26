Newspaper icon
Nuveen appoints head of debt

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:11PM

Dugald Marr has been announced as the real estate investment manager's new the head of debt, Australia and New Zealand.

Marr has over 20 years of experience working in real estate investment and debt financings, with previous roles including managing director, head of real estate at Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Australia.

Prior to this, he worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland as director for structured real estate finance and as a real estate banking and finance Lawyer in Sydney, London, and Brisbane.

In his new role, Marr will be responsible for expanding Nuveen's Australasia debt portfolio of US$538.5 million.

He will also be focused on investing client capital in Australia and New Zealand for both pooled funds and separate accounts, as well as overseeing the deployment of Nuveen parent company TIAA's debt allocations into Australia.

Commenting on Marr's appointment, Nuveen's global head of debt Jack Gay said: "A rising interest rate environment amid elevated economic and market uncertainty will provide more attractive opportunities for us to participate in the growing Australian real estate debt arena."

"Dugald's appointment will complement our existing team in growing our platform and strategy to include third party capital alongside our parent TIAA."

As of Q2, Nuveen Real Estate has US$6.7 billion of assets under management across Asia Pacific in both real estate equity and debt.

Its latest latest debt investment in New Zealand provided a loan facility equivalent to US$100 million, secured against a portfolio of quality industrial properties.

