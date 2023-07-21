Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023   12:41PM

Nuveen has strengthened its Asia Pacific global client group with the appointment of a new head for its APAC ex-Japan consultant relations team.

Jaxon Rudduck has taken the helm to enhance Nuveen's ties with global investment consulting firms in the APAC region, aiming to bolster and maintain assets aligned with Nuveen's investment strategies.

Previously, Rudduck served as head of consultant relations at Janus Henderson. He has also held roles in product development at Man Group PLC.

Nuveen managing director Andrew Kleinig commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jaxon, and I am confident his depth of industry knowledge and technical skillset will be advantageous to Nuveen's strategic expansion."

Kleinig, who is also head of Australia, added: "Jaxon's specialist expertise in consultant relations, strategy and distribution provide us with new opportunities to drive positive commercial outcomes at Nuveen and build on the existing valuable relationships we have established in the institutional landscape."

On his new role, Rudduck said: "I am looking forward to joining and working with the incredible team at Nuveen."

"My ability to establish key relationships have equipped me well to lead the development of deep partner relationships and build strong organic growth for the business."

NuveenAPACJaxon RudduckAndrew KleinigAustraliaJanus HendersonMan Group PLC
