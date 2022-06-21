NSW to introduce options for first home buyers

From January 2023 first home buyers in New South Wales will have the option of paying stamp duty or an annual land tax under proposed reforms.

The plan, announced in the 2022-23 NSW budget, will see first home buyers purchasing a home up to the value of $1.5 million given the option of paying stamp duty or a small, annual property tax of $400 plus 0.3% of the land value.

Stamp duty will add two years saving time to residents earning the median income and saving 15%, the government said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said one of the government's priorities is to make home ownership a reality for more NSW families.

"We want to lower the barriers to owning a home for first home buyers seeking a place of their own," he said.

"In the past two decades, the share of first home buyers under 35 years of age has declined from 67% to 61%. Lifting home ownership is part of this government's efforts and ambition to help families who are feeling the squeeze.

"The first home buyer choice will remove one of the largest upfront costs to buying a home and help deliver a brighter future for first home buyers."

The announcement comes days after the NSW government proposed its shared equity scheme, offering eligible residence the chance to purchase a property with a proportion paid by the government.

The scheme set to commence next January and will be open to single parents with children under 18, single persons 50 and over or key workers (nurses, teachers, police) buying their first home.

The government equity contribution for a new dwelling will be up to 40% with a 30% offering for existing dwellings.

Participants must have a minimum 2% deposit of the purchase price, with no lenders mortgage insurance required and earn a maximum gross income of $90,000 for singles and $120,000 for couples.

The property purchase price must be less than $950,000 in Sydney and major regional centres (Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Illawarra, Central Coast, North Coast of NSW) or less than $600,000 in other regional areas.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the NSW government had allocated $728.6 million over the next four years to help first home buyers get a foot on the property ladder.

"We know that first home buyers are being forced to enter the property market later in life and this reform will make the property market more accessible for them," he said.

"It will mean more NSW residents will get into their first home at an earlier age and achieve the great Australian dream of home ownership."

The schemes combined with existing options look to support 97% of all first home buyers, or about 55,000 people per year.

Minister for planning and minister for homes Anthony Roberts said the property tax option for first home buyers will help increase home ownership across NSW.

"The NSW government is also looking at initiatives to help boost housing supply by cutting planning assessment timeframes, co-funding enabling infrastructure and investing in new and improved social housing," he said.

"This government will use every lever at its disposal - including tax, planning, supply, or working with the Commonwealth - to give more people in NSW the opportunity to own their own home."

Legislation to establish the property tax will be introduced during the second half of 2022 with eligible first home buyers able to apply from 16 January 2023.

For contracts exchanged in the period between enactment of the legislation and 15 January 2023, eligible first home buyers will be able to opt-in from 16 January 2023 and receive a refund of stamp duty already paid.

From 16 January 2023, eligible first home buyers who opt into the first home buyer choice will not pay stamp duty on their purchase. The property will not be locked into the scheme if it is sold.

First home buyers will continue to be eligible to apply for full stamp duty exemption for properties up to $650,000. Stamp duty concessions remain in place for properties between $650,000 and $800,000.