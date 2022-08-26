Newspaper icon
Not ruling anything out: Insignia Financial

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:36PM

Having attributed its strong FY22 earnings to its recent acquisitions, Insignia Financial's Renato Mota is not ruling out future M&A opportunities to add scale.

"We have undertaken two large acquisitions, I think that's provided us with tremendous opportunity," Mota told Financial Standard.

"Our focus right now is really making sure we can simplify the business and deliver client enhancements."

Insignia's full-year results, released yesterday, pointed to super as a core part of its future strategy.

"We see ourselves as one of the largest super funds in the country and that's really important for a couple of reasons," Mota said.

Due to its size and scale, it can reinvest and deliver better performance at a better price for clients, he explained.

"By being more competitive, by investing in a better client experience we expect to continue to grow our superannuation fund," Mota said.

"On the other hand, it plays a really important role in our financial wellbeing strategy, through our interactions with looking after people's retirement funds. We think there are other ways we can add value to them."

On whether the group is scouting potential merger partners as a means of growth, Mota said: "We haven't ruled anything in or out."

"We have plenty to do and I think we are in a real growth stage at the moment."

Its workplace super arm is growing though, having won $500 million in mandates in FY22.

Mota said the names of those clients haven't been revealed but explained it's a real mix.

"From very large ASX top 100 companies to midsize private companies. They're all quite sizable in nature, many of them are brands that we're really proud to be associated with."

Elsewhere, its investor presentation showed the group will look to simplify in the coming 12 months, reducing its RSE licensees to one, funds to one, platforms to one to two and products to 20.

Mota explained the business is still determining where those cuts will be made.

"We are in the process of planning for that simplification now, that's exactly what we're determining. I think that final state is really important because it will lower our cost to serve, allow us to make sure clients have better experiences, better technology, and ultimately support our members and help grow the business," he said.

Meanwhile, the advice business saw a drop in adviser numbers to 1600 from 1948, but Mota said its adviser market share remained "pretty stable" though conceded those numbers may drop again come October.

"There is still a small cohort of advisers that are yet to pass the exam, so there is a chance that we may lose some if for whatever reason they don't pass..." he said.

"That's a possibility, but we certainly don't expect to see the same number of losses over the next year that we've seen in the past year."

According to ASIC FAR data, over the last 12 months Insignia's licensees have recruited 93 newly registered advisers.

Mota said he believes this is because Insignia's offering is compelling, not because the group has greater means to offer a Professional Year.

"It is at scale, we have the resources to invest in advice, we've got a commitment to advice, and we're prepared to invest in people and invest in technology to support that," he said.

Read more: Insignia FinancialM&ARenato MotaRSEASXFinancial StandardProfessional Year
