Norway's sovereign wealth fund returns 10%

Norway's $1.4 trillion Government Pension Fund Global returned 10% in the first half, equivalent to $343 billion.

Norges Bank Investment Management reported a $13.7% return on equity investments for the first half of 2023, while fixed income yielded 2.2%.

However, unlisted real estate and renewable energy infrastructure saw declines of 4.6% and 6.5% respectively.

Also, the fund's overall performance trailed its benchmark index by 0.23%, a shortfall of $7.54 billion.

Norges Bank Investment Management chief executive Nicolai Tangen attributed the robust stock market performance, especially in technology stocks, to rising demand for artificial intelligence solutions after a sluggish 2022.

Technology stocks returned 38.6% while consumer discretionary returned 20.7%. Industrials were the third-strongest performer at 15%. The worst equities returns came from energy (0.4%), real estate (1%), and healthcare (2.8%). Unlisted renewables and other real estate investments also saw a negative return.

"The stock market has been very strong in the first half of the year, following a weak year in 2022. Especially technology stocks have seen significant growth, largely driven by the increased demand for new solutions in artificial intelligence," Tangen said.

Currency fluctuations boosted the fund's value by $223.99 billion, with an additional inflow of $88.91 billion.

As of 30 June 2023, the fund's total value stood at 15,299 billion kroner, with the majority (71.3%) invested in equities.