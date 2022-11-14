Northern Trust appoints APAC head of digital assets

Alvin Chia has been named as Northern Trust's head of digital assets innovation for Asia Pacific.

In the new role, Chia will report to global head of digital assets and financial markets Justin Chapman, as well as collaborating closely with industry bodies, fintechs, regulators and government entities.

Based in Singapore, he will also be responsible for delivering innovations aligned to Northern Trust's digital asset strategy to clients across the Asia Pacific region.

Most recently, Chia served as expert senior manager of innovation at Bain and Company.

Prior to this, he was vice president of innovation at DBS Bank.

Commenting on Chia's appointment, Chapman said: "We are pleased to appoint Alvin to this new role, leveraging his deep skills in fintech to help us continue to drive change and support our clients' requirements."

"We continue to see the pace of innovation continuing across the funds administration and custody sector, with the APAC region experiencing a transformational period of change in light of new technologies."

Northern Trust announced the formation of its digital assets and financial markets group in June this year.