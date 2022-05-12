Northern Trust adds to local leadership

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Northern Trust adds to local leadershipBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022 12:56PM
Northern Trust has a new head of asset servicing operations for Australia, effective this month.
Robert Poulter has taken on the role, promoted from the position of practice lead, payment operations.
The role was previously held by Leon Stavrou who was promoted to country head for Northern Trust last year.
In the role, Poulter reports to Stavrou and securities operations practice executive Justin Winder.
Poulter has been with Northern Trust since May 2018, having previously spent close to 15 years with NAB in a range of asset servicing roles, including as general manager of the division, head of corporate actions and head of registry services and managed funds.
