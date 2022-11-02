Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

North adds to investment menu

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:32PM

North has partnered with BlackRock, Morningstar and InvestSense to add a further 12 managed portfolios to its investment offering.

In partnering with BlackRock, North has designed the platform's first international equity portfolio, dubbed the iShares Enhanced Strategic International Managed Portfolio.

Comprising 10-20 ETF holdings, the portfolio provides exposure to more than 2500 underlying securities across developed and emerging markets. BlackRock uses a four-step framework to construct the portfolio, which covers strategic country and sector allocations, dynamic tilting, portfolio implementation and monitoring of risk exposures, AMP said.

BlackRock head of product strategy, multi-asset strategies and solutions Katie Petering said that the firm delighted to be partnering with North to provide more advisers and clients with access to BlackRock's global investment capabilities and insights.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"We've designed the iShares Enhanced Strategic International Managed Portfolio to provide diversified exposure to international equities with a long-term investment objective," Petering said.

Meanwhile, Morningstar's six new managed portfolios have been designed to meet the broad needs of all investors, covering Australian equities, ETFs and managed funds.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

They aim to grow savings above a clearly defined rate of inflation, using Morningstar's asset allocation, security selection, portfolio construction, and research capabilities.

Finally, InvestSenses' five new multi-asset portfolios provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of seven-30 managed funds and ETFs, and 20-40 direct Australian equities.

AMP said this provides diversified exposure to a mix of securities that are out of favour with the market, and therefore trading at attractive valuations, as well as those with strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations.

Commenting on the launch, AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said: "These latest additions to North's growing managed portfolio range are delivered in partnership with industry leading investment managers and reflect a commitment to ensuring we provide advisers and their clients with access quality investment choice and flexibility."

"Every enhancement we make to North, across investment choice and functionality, is informed by advisers, and designed to support the delivery of high-quality advice as efficiently as possible."

Read more: NorthBlackRockMorningstarInvestSenseEdwina MaloneyInvestSensesKatie Petering
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution
BlackRock to develop super battery
Frontier promotes three
BlackRock strengthens APAC team
AMP's Edwina Maloney joins ASFA board
North adds Cboe access to platform
Will listed infrastructure protect portfolios during market downturn?
Stock exchanges, industry pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
BlackRock appoints to new research role
FICAP raises over $120k for charity

Editor's Choice

Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:46PM
Blackbird Ventures has raised the nation's largest venture capital fund, receiving over $1 billion in committed capital from some of Australia and New Zealand's largest institutions.

FPA welcomes new board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:35PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.

ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:26PM
ClearView Wealth has concluded its strategic review process, with the board deciding not to proceed with any transactions.

PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
The private asset manager has acquired Clearwater Portfolio Management, taking its total funds under management to just under $500 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.