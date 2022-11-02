North adds to investment menu

North has partnered with BlackRock, Morningstar and InvestSense to add a further 12 managed portfolios to its investment offering.

In partnering with BlackRock, North has designed the platform's first international equity portfolio, dubbed the iShares Enhanced Strategic International Managed Portfolio.

Comprising 10-20 ETF holdings, the portfolio provides exposure to more than 2500 underlying securities across developed and emerging markets. BlackRock uses a four-step framework to construct the portfolio, which covers strategic country and sector allocations, dynamic tilting, portfolio implementation and monitoring of risk exposures, AMP said.

BlackRock head of product strategy, multi-asset strategies and solutions Katie Petering said that the firm delighted to be partnering with North to provide more advisers and clients with access to BlackRock's global investment capabilities and insights.

"We've designed the iShares Enhanced Strategic International Managed Portfolio to provide diversified exposure to international equities with a long-term investment objective," Petering said.

Meanwhile, Morningstar's six new managed portfolios have been designed to meet the broad needs of all investors, covering Australian equities, ETFs and managed funds.

They aim to grow savings above a clearly defined rate of inflation, using Morningstar's asset allocation, security selection, portfolio construction, and research capabilities.

Finally, InvestSenses' five new multi-asset portfolios provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of seven-30 managed funds and ETFs, and 20-40 direct Australian equities.

AMP said this provides diversified exposure to a mix of securities that are out of favour with the market, and therefore trading at attractive valuations, as well as those with strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations.

Commenting on the launch, AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said: "These latest additions to North's growing managed portfolio range are delivered in partnership with industry leading investment managers and reflect a commitment to ensuring we provide advisers and their clients with access quality investment choice and flexibility."

"Every enhancement we make to North, across investment choice and functionality, is informed by advisers, and designed to support the delivery of high-quality advice as efficiently as possible."