North adds new managed portfolio capability

North has launched its new managed portfolio offering, Buy, Badge, Build, for advisers and their clients.

Buy, Badge, Build will allow advice practices to choose from North's menu and customise their own branded managed portfolios.

North explained its scale assists advisers in reducing investment management fees, branded quarterly reports and product disclosure statements.

AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said it's been a big year for the North platform.

"Throughout 2022 we've worked closely with the advice community to expand and strengthen our investment menu and offers," she explained.

"In particular through our expanding managed portfolio range and our new retirement income solution - MyNorth Lifetime. Our Buy, Badge, Build managed portfolio solution is another example of how we're continuing to innovate and lead the market."

The new offer comes as North's broader managed portfolio range surpasses $7 billion in assets under management (AUM), contributing to North's overall AUM, which was over $55 billion at end of Q3 22.

It said a key growth driver is the ongoing expansion of North's Partnered Managed Portfolios (PMPs) offer, with North now partnering with advice practices to offer more than 140 PMPs, including 72 added this year.

North is also set to launch four new managed portfolios with Elston.

It explained a total of 34 managed portfolios with eight different investment managers have been added to North's buy menu in 2022, bringing the overall number of portfolios available on the platform to 95.

Over the last few months, it added another 28 managed funds and eight ETFs to its investment menu.

Managed portfolios across the industry are expected to reach $200 billion in AUM by 2024, with more than 50% of advisers now using them.

Russell Investments Australia head of adviser and intermediary solutions Neil Rogan added North's new managed portfolio solution provides practices of all sizes a unique opportunity to tailor managed portfolios aligned to their clients' needs and business model.

"It enables practices brand and build portfolios from a broad selection of investments at a discounted price, with the confidence of knowing high-quality investment managers underpin the offer," he said.