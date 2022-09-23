Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

No escaping volatility: AMP

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 SEP 2022   5:28PM

At least for the next few months while central banks are raising rates, expect the volatility we've seen in share markets, currencies and fixed income to remain in play, warned AMP senior economist Diana Mousina at the Association of Financial Advisers' Thrive Conference.

"Central banks are trying to slow down economic activity and growth to get inflation down, but in the process, there's a big possibility that they go too far. If they hike rates too much the economy faces a downturn and that's why we've seen share markets respond in the way they have," Mousina said.

While US shares are in a bear market, Australia has been fortunate this year, shielded by very high commodity prices that support national income and stocks in domestic indices.

"Relatively speaking, Australia benefits from having less exposure to growth type stocks which tend to be negatively impacted when yields go up. That's exactly what we've seen this year, bond yields around the world, particularly in the US have gone up quite a lot," Mousina commented.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"For the short term, you should expect that there could be some more weakness in shares to come because the markets are still pricing in higher risks of interest rate rises as inflation remains high. When we have this rising rate environment, the outcome of that will be that growth has to slow down and this is the point of central banks raising rates.

"If we don't see a growth slowdown, that would be problematic because then that would mean that the central banks have to hike rates even more."

So far, AMP's indicators for global growth suggest there'll be a weakening to approximately 2.5% growth this year, well below normal growth rates of around 3%.

"That weakness has come about because central banks have been raising rates more aggressively, inflation has been higher than expected and because of geopolitical events like the war between Russia and Ukraine which is entering into an even more dangerous territory," Mousina said.

Meanwhile, on inflation, as Australia continues to lag the rest of the world, she forecast that it will peak at about 7.5% on an annual basis before starting to come down next year.

"We think inflation will start to come down quite quickly in the next few months because some of these supply chain issues, and commodity prices will fall quite quickly. The issue is that underlying measures of inflation will probably remain quite sticky," Mousina said.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

Read more: Central bankInflationAssociation of Financial AdvisersDiana MousinaAFA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser of the Year named
Time to throw out the antiquated lifetime annuity mindset
Burgeoning challenges of the advice industry: Padua
The untold story of adviser education
AFA president positive on industry outlook
AFA Thrive Conference kicks off
The time for change is now: Jones
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
The time is right: AFA chief
AFA, FPA to explore merger

Editor's Choice

Aware Super deepens TAL relationship

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has expanded its mandate with TAL, with the insurer to now provide cover to VicSuper members as well.

QIC adds to multi-sector private debt team

ELIZABETH FRY
QIC's multi-sector private debt team is expanding with the appointment of Carlo Lucci as an associate director.

Active Super expands digital offering

CHLOE WALKER
The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

Property fund hires from AXA IM

CHLOE WALKER
Retail property solutions provider United Property Service (UPS) has appointed Lisa Wood as its first asset management director.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

OCT
5

Assessing Death and TPD Claims 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.