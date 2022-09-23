No escaping volatility: AMP

At least for the next few months while central banks are raising rates, expect the volatility we've seen in share markets, currencies and fixed income to remain in play, warned AMP senior economist Diana Mousina at the Association of Financial Advisers' Thrive Conference.

"Central banks are trying to slow down economic activity and growth to get inflation down, but in the process, there's a big possibility that they go too far. If they hike rates too much the economy faces a downturn and that's why we've seen share markets respond in the way they have," Mousina said.

While US shares are in a bear market, Australia has been fortunate this year, shielded by very high commodity prices that support national income and stocks in domestic indices.

"Relatively speaking, Australia benefits from having less exposure to growth type stocks which tend to be negatively impacted when yields go up. That's exactly what we've seen this year, bond yields around the world, particularly in the US have gone up quite a lot," Mousina commented.

"For the short term, you should expect that there could be some more weakness in shares to come because the markets are still pricing in higher risks of interest rate rises as inflation remains high. When we have this rising rate environment, the outcome of that will be that growth has to slow down and this is the point of central banks raising rates.

"If we don't see a growth slowdown, that would be problematic because then that would mean that the central banks have to hike rates even more."

So far, AMP's indicators for global growth suggest there'll be a weakening to approximately 2.5% growth this year, well below normal growth rates of around 3%.

"That weakness has come about because central banks have been raising rates more aggressively, inflation has been higher than expected and because of geopolitical events like the war between Russia and Ukraine which is entering into an even more dangerous territory," Mousina said.

Meanwhile, on inflation, as Australia continues to lag the rest of the world, she forecast that it will peak at about 7.5% on an annual basis before starting to come down next year.

"We think inflation will start to come down quite quickly in the next few months because some of these supply chain issues, and commodity prices will fall quite quickly. The issue is that underlying measures of inflation will probably remain quite sticky," Mousina said.

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.