No big surprises, Levy promises

Fronting the FPA Professionals Congress, Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy confirmed there will be no big surprises in her final proposals, due December 16.

Appearing alongside FPA chief executive Sarah Abood, Levy explained she has been listening keenly to industry feedback.

"I am not at this stage proposing big changes to the proposals," she confirmed.

Levy explained one amendment will be around good advice.

"You'll ask me about good advice - one of the proposals that I am changing is, not to remove an obligation to give good advice, [but] I have been working on the formulation of that," she said.

"I think in the proposals paper, it feels like forever ago now, but I think it was about being reasonably likely to benefit the client. So now I am thinking much more around fit for purpose."

Levy said she likes the term "fit for purpose" because it adjusts to whoever it is that is receiving advice and giving it.

"I think it's much better than what I was thinking about with the full diversity of advice that is given, so that's one thing that I am shifting," she said.

Another change will be made to her proposal on general advice.

"I was thinking it could move out of the regulated regime. I know that people have raised significant concerns about that and so I'm not going to proceed with that recommendation," she explained.

"It will still exist, but it will be a much smaller amount of conduct. It'll be seminars and newsletters, that kind of thing will be general advice."

What will remain she said is her proposal around personal interactions treated as personal advice.

She said what worries her a lot has nothing to do with advisers but relates to everyday people getting "unhelpful general advice" from financial institutions.

"So, my proposal in the paper is that more personal interactions will be treated as personal advice, so that remains," she said.

"That has the risk that you get less advice. So, you need to then adjust the duties that apply to that personal advice. And again, you've got to look at the full universe of people that will be giving that advice. I think it does need to be people's financial institutions so that's not a proposal that I have changed."

Another "slight adjustment" will be regarding life insurance remuneration.

"I think it's fair to say I came into this review, not being a fan of commissions. And I continue to have real reservations about commissions. Having said that, I've been persuaded that [retaining them] is better than not," she said.

"And so, one of my proposals is a slight adjustment that there be consent for the payment of a commission, the receipt of the commission, that is a change in the law at the moment. The law at the moment requires disclosure, not the consent."

Levy also addressed concerns around "irrelevant providers."

"Not all advice can be or should be, in my view, given by a professional financial advisor - there are 16,000 of you. With luck and the benefit of these recommendations, there will be more, but you will never be enough to provide the advice that people need on a day-to-day basis," she said.

As an example, she said she considers calling a general insurance company and purchasing home and contents insurance is personal advice; "I would like them to be able to give that advice."

"Some of you may disagree - I don't think that all advice requires a professional," she said.

And she outlined there will be a clear divide between advisers and non-relevant providers.

"I don't think you should worry. The idea of the fee is something that I think protects the industry, rather than trying to distinguish on the complexity it neatly gets you there," Levy said.

"It's up to your industry to promote the services, you're the only people who will be able to charge a fee for your professional service. It gives you that professionalism that you deserve."

She reinforced that there won't be too many surprises in her final report.

"I have been open about what I'm recommending. I ask everyone to step back and look at it as a whole. I'm feeling more optimistic," she concluded.

Hear more on the upcoming proposals from Levy's recent appearance on the Financial Standard podcast.