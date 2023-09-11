Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

NGS Super to debut retirement income product

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 SEP 2023   12:34PM

NGS Super is set to launch a new retirement product this November in a bid to help decumulation phase members retire with confidence.

NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera told Financial Standard that the $14.2 billion superannuation fund will unveil Easy Default, which aims to help members spend more in the early stages of retirement with confidence, as well as have enough to last throughout their lifetime.

"Easy Default is an account-based pension product and the first important plank of what NGS Super is doing in the retirement income space," Previtera said.

The product invests in diversified assets with a higher allocation to infrastructure and property, aiming to provide members with steady income.

"Easy Default targets members who may not want full financial advice - they may want to work things out largely on their own or might want a little bit of advice," she said.

"They can opt to use a suite of features, which is essentially managed through education and communication on our end. It is fuelled by our existing investment option Retire Plus."

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Retire Plus invests in assets with the prospect for income and capital growth. It aims to achieve a net return 4% above CPI per annum over rolling 10-year periods.

The fund, which is public offer, has a large membership base that work in the education and care sectors. Some 70% of members are women.

"Our members value the understanding we have of them in the personalised service that we deliver. With that commitment in mind, we've developed this product, knowing what our members need.  While we're really excited about the launch of the Easy Default, it's not the end of the journey, it's the beginning," she said.

In July, ASIC and APRA lambasted laggard super funds for not taking their Retirement Income Covenant obligations seriously.

The joint examination of 15 trustees by the regulators found that many super funds are dragging their feet in implementing the covenant, but there is also a lack of quality in what is on offer.

"The government is not wrong in focusing on this area, because we've got an ageing public and we shouldn't be afraid to face into the challenges that this brings. We should be finding ways to make our members confident in retirement, it's a really important social issue and super funds have got an incredible responsibility to help their members," Previtera said.

"From our perspective, we've done a great job as an industry building up big super balances. But we've got to do more to help people as they near retirement and enter retirement."

Read more: NGS SuperEasy DefaultRetire PlusNatalie PreviteraAPRAASICFinancial StandardRetirement Income Covenant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices
Government passes FAR legislation
ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO
Platinum AM reports almost $1bn in outflows
Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban
Experience pathway enshrined in legislation
AustralianSuper sued over multiple accounts
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
ASIC cracks down on CFDs, OTC derivatives
Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super introduces insurance admin fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
In a move that will see members' costs go up, Spirit Super is introducing an insurance administration fee at the end of the month.

Centuria wins $500m mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Centuria Capital has secured a $500 million mandate from a mystery US private investment firm to invest in industrials.

New head of infrastructure at VFMC

ELIZABETH FRY
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has promoted Stephen Baker to head of infrastructure following the retirement of Adrian Best.

TAL launches new look Accelerated Protection range

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TAL has given its Accelerated Protection series a makeover, redesigning its products and increasing upfront affordability.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.