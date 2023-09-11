NGS Super to debut retirement income product

NGS Super is set to launch a new retirement product this November in a bid to help decumulation phase members retire with confidence.

NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera told Financial Standard that the $14.2 billion superannuation fund will unveil Easy Default, which aims to help members spend more in the early stages of retirement with confidence, as well as have enough to last throughout their lifetime.

"Easy Default is an account-based pension product and the first important plank of what NGS Super is doing in the retirement income space," Previtera said.

The product invests in diversified assets with a higher allocation to infrastructure and property, aiming to provide members with steady income.

"Easy Default targets members who may not want full financial advice - they may want to work things out largely on their own or might want a little bit of advice," she said.

"They can opt to use a suite of features, which is essentially managed through education and communication on our end. It is fuelled by our existing investment option Retire Plus."

Retire Plus invests in assets with the prospect for income and capital growth. It aims to achieve a net return 4% above CPI per annum over rolling 10-year periods.

The fund, which is public offer, has a large membership base that work in the education and care sectors. Some 70% of members are women.

"Our members value the understanding we have of them in the personalised service that we deliver. With that commitment in mind, we've developed this product, knowing what our members need. While we're really excited about the launch of the Easy Default, it's not the end of the journey, it's the beginning," she said.

In July, ASIC and APRA lambasted laggard super funds for not taking their Retirement Income Covenant obligations seriously.

The joint examination of 15 trustees by the regulators found that many super funds are dragging their feet in implementing the covenant, but there is also a lack of quality in what is on offer.

"The government is not wrong in focusing on this area, because we've got an ageing public and we shouldn't be afraid to face into the challenges that this brings. We should be finding ways to make our members confident in retirement, it's a really important social issue and super funds have got an incredible responsibility to help their members," Previtera said.

"From our perspective, we've done a great job as an industry building up big super balances. But we've got to do more to help people as they near retirement and enter retirement."