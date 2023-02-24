NGS Super taps Robeco for major equities mandate

The new low-carbon, enhanced indexing mandate will see Robeco responsible for more than 20% of the super fund's international equities investments.

NGS Super chief investment officer Ben Squires confirmed to FS Sustainability the mandate is for approximately $750 million, constituting approximately 22% of the $13 billion super fund's total global equities portfolio.

The developed markets enhanced indexing mandate is customised to meet the fund's 2030 net zero target and interim 2025 target, Squires said.

"We obviously have a very strong focus on our carbon objective, and we have our interim 2025 target of a 35% reduction, which we're well ahead of in terms of our glide path and reduction in carbon," Squires said.

"Robeco we saw as a leader in the marketplace in general integration of carbon risk and ESG risk. As a firm, they're really aligned with what we're trying to do and with the mandate, it allows ups to continue to provide an overlay on where we see risks emerging."

The overall approach of the enhanced index strategy aligns with the super fund's ESG objectives and carbon reduction objectives while acknowledging that "it's quite difficult within global equities to provide persistent alpha from active strategies," Squires explained.

The mandate's benchmark is an adjusted MSCI World Index, structured to take into account NGS's exclusions of tobacco, controversial weapons, nuclear and fossil fuel exposures, said NGS Super head of equities, fixed income and alternatives Lucas Hartmann, also speaking to FS Sustainability.

"This is where the tricky bit is - to minimise Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity while still maintaining returns and meeting tracking error objectives," Hartmann said.

"The aim is to meet the dual objectives of minimising carbon intensity whilst adhering to a tracking error budget."

The enhanced index portfolio will result in a 40-50% carbon reduction with a 1% tracking error, Hartmann said. Removing carbon intensive stocks represents a small portion of the overall tracking error, Hartmann said.

Squires reinforced Hartmann's observations on risk budgeting and return.

"We can manage risk with a more enhanced approach as well, effectively freeing the risk budget for where we want it," he said.

"It goes to the work we've done to identify where we believe we can have more confidence in generating excess returns above the benchmark is what is important in a [Your Future, Your Super] YFYS world."

Head of Robeco Australia Stephen Dennis said that enhanced indexing strategies offer advantages over traditional passive strategies, as it allows for customisation.

"Through Robeco's Enhanced Indexing strategy, we can provide tailored solutions that reflect clients' sustainability objectives, while also generating attractive returns for their members," Dennis said.

"Robeco and NGS share a deep commitment to best-in-class sustainability practices and we look forward to strengthening our partnership."

This article first appeared in FS Sustainability.