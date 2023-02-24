Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

NGS Super taps Robeco for major equities mandate

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 24 FEB 2023   12:10PM

The new low-carbon, enhanced indexing mandate will see Robeco responsible for more than 20% of the super fund's international equities investments.

NGS Super chief investment officer Ben Squires confirmed to FS Sustainability the mandate is for approximately $750 million, constituting approximately 22% of the $13 billion super fund's total global equities portfolio.

The developed markets enhanced indexing mandate is customised to meet the fund's 2030 net zero target and interim 2025 target, Squires said.

"We obviously have a very strong focus on our carbon objective, and we have our interim 2025 target of a 35% reduction, which we're well ahead of in terms of our glide path and reduction in carbon," Squires said.

"Robeco we saw as a leader in the marketplace in general integration of carbon risk and ESG risk. As a firm, they're really aligned with what we're trying to do and with the mandate, it allows ups to continue to provide an overlay on where we see risks emerging."

The overall approach of the enhanced index strategy aligns with the super fund's ESG objectives and carbon reduction objectives while acknowledging that "it's quite difficult within global equities to provide persistent alpha from active strategies," Squires explained.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The mandate's benchmark is an adjusted MSCI World Index, structured to take into account NGS's exclusions of tobacco, controversial weapons, nuclear and fossil fuel exposures, said NGS Super head of equities, fixed income and alternatives Lucas Hartmann, also speaking to FS Sustainability.

"This is where the tricky bit is - to minimise Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity while still maintaining returns and meeting tracking error objectives," Hartmann said.

"The aim is to meet the dual objectives of minimising carbon intensity whilst adhering to a tracking error budget."

The enhanced index portfolio will result in a 40-50% carbon reduction with a 1% tracking error, Hartmann said. Removing carbon intensive stocks represents a small portion of the overall tracking error, Hartmann said.

Squires reinforced Hartmann's observations on risk budgeting and return.

"We can manage risk with a more enhanced approach as well, effectively freeing the risk budget for where we want it," he said.

"It goes to the work we've done to identify where we believe we can have more confidence in generating excess returns above the benchmark is what is important in a [Your Future, Your Super] YFYS world."

Head of Robeco Australia Stephen Dennis said that enhanced indexing strategies offer advantages over traditional passive strategies, as it allows for customisation.

"Through Robeco's Enhanced Indexing strategy, we can provide tailored solutions that reflect clients' sustainability objectives, while also generating attractive returns for their members," Dennis said.

"Robeco and NGS share a deep commitment to best-in-class sustainability practices and we look forward to strengthening our partnership."

This article first appeared in FS Sustainability.

Read more: RobecoFS SustainabilityNGS SuperBen SquiresLucas HartmannStephen Dennis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HMC Capital adds director, institutional capital
Super funds supercharge semiconductor business
FS Sustainability sets out to find ESG Power50
NGS Super chair to retire
Ironbark to distribute Robeco products
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF
NGS Super increases death, TPD premiums
Future Fund adds to ESG leadership
NGS Super chief executive retires
NGS Super bolsters investment team

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper names financial advice lead

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:48PM
Melinda Huggins is the new executive general manager of TelstraSuper's financial planning arm.

NGS Super taps Robeco for major equities mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:10PM
The new low-carbon, enhanced indexing mandate will see Robeco responsible for more than 20% of the super fund's international equities investments.

Regulators sound alarm on cybersecurity, fraud in super

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:59AM
At the annual Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, financial services regulators detailed their top priorities, including cybersecurity threats and fraud in the super industry.

New head of private debt at QIC

ELIZABETH FRY  |   10:57AM
The Queensland government investor has recruited Simon La Greca as global head of private debt, replacing Andrew Jones who stepped down from the role this month.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.