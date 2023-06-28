Newspaper icon
NGS, Minderoo back Adamantem fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023   12:32PM

Adamantem's Environment Opportunities Fund (EOF), backed by the likes of NGS Super and the Minderoo Foundation, announced its first close of $150 million.

The fund targets businesses valued between $50 million and $100 million that help the transition to a net zero economy, underscored by private equity and responsible investing strategies.

PAC Trading, a provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is the fund's first investment. The EOF is targeting $350 million in total.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), a cornerstone investor in EOF with $35 million, also invests alongside Manulife, NGS Super and Minderoo and several family offices.

NGS Super chief investment officer Ben Squires said the super fund is committed to responsible investing, with the EOF providing an opportunity to diversify its members' portfolio and benefit from the private market.

"Investing in Adamantem's Environmental Opportunities Fund brings us another step closer to achieving our 2030 carbon neutral investment portfolio target whilst also providing valuable returns for our members," Squires said.

CEFC chief investment officer for infrastructure and alternatives Rory Lonergan said CEFC's investment aims to bring the power of Australia's $41.7 billion private capital sector to achieve national emissions ambitions.

By focusing on mid-market companies in these three sectors - clean energy and electrification, natural capital and abatement, as well as the circular economy - Lonergan said Adamantem's approach to sustainability will see the EOF make positive impact to company growth and emissions reduction.

The CEFC has previously made an $80 million investment in the Adamantem Capital Fund II.

Bruce Tomlinson, investment director at the Minderoo Foundation, said: "We want to empower businesses that are tackling some of the most challenging and persistent issues facing Australia. Adamantem's fund allows us to invest in local business with unique solutions to help Australia achieve its net zero goals and deliver great investment returns."

Adamantem manages $1.6 billion in assets across both private equity and public market strategies in Australia and New Zealand.

Adamantem managing director Rajiv Viswanathan said: "The CEFC, Minderoo Foundation, NGS Super and Manulife are all motivated to invest in operating companies that are exposed to the three key environmental segments: clean energy and electrification, natural capital and abatement, and the circular economy."

