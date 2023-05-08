Next generation stands by family adviser: Survey

Nearly two out of three clients who will inherit family wealth tend to stick with their parent's financial adviser, a new study reveals.

Nuveen's inaugural Wealth inheritor research study, which canvassed about 500 investors from the US, found that 64% prefer the services of the family adviser as opposed to seeking a new one.

The survey also found that the next generation has multiple, competing priorities for their wealth in terms of personal, family and community-oriented goals.

Nearly nine of 10 prioritise having enough to support their retirement lifestyle and achieving financial stability and independence. However, nearly six of 10 want to pass wealth to future generations and fund the education of children or grandchildren. About half want to give to charity or fund a financial legacy.

Some 80% of wealth inheritors who first met the adviser as a child or teenager decided to work with the adviser.

"Making early connections is critical, but advisers may struggle to think of ways to connect with children and teens," Nuveen global head of wealth advisory services Jeff Carlin

"Advisers should look for such opportunities - for example, by including younger generations in social events - and take time to understand their interests to better form a genuine connection."

In Australia, about $1.5 trillion has been passed on to the next generation since 2002, according to the Productivity Commission. The average age of the recipient is 50 years old and inherits about $125,000.

Nuveen head of global sales and adviser development Joy Crenshaw said advisers are continuously challenged with building new business while nurturing existing relationships, but the good news is that opportunities for new relationships are often close at hand.

"By understanding what wealth inheritors want and structuring their service accordingly, advisers can capture their share of a multi-trillion-dollar asset opportunity," she said.

Nuveen is due to launch Generational ntelligence Quotient (GnQ), an assessment tool that will help advisers serve wealth inheritors.