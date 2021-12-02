New role for AMP Capital distribution head

The former head of distribution (retail/advisory) at AMP Capital has moved on to a new role.

After more than 15 years with AMP Capital, Steve Mazzarelli has joined private equity firm Fortitude Investment Management as head of distribution.

"Steve joined the business in November 2021 as head of distribution and will lead Fortitude's distribution operations," Fortitude confirmed.

"We are excited about the experience and knowledge that Steve will bring following his 20-year career in financial services."

Mazzarelli's role at AMP Capital saw him responsible for wholesale distribution channels including family offices, multi managers, consultants, and advice networks.

Marius Wentzel, head of client solutions and distribution at AMP Capital, is acting in the head of distribution (retail/advisory) role in addition to his existing role.