Executive Appointments

New operations chief for advice tech start-up

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:16PM

iFactFind has appointed Bill Taylor to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

Taylor, who was previously business manager at Trapeze Group and led the Asia Pacific division of global event automation platform Certain, will spearhead iFactFind's transformation to a modern Software as a Service (SaaS) business and foray into New Zealand's financial planning market.

He will also drive the group's business development strategy and work with financial advisers and AFSLs to deliver practice efficiencies.

Taylor will report to iFactFind chief executive Paul Moran.

"iFactFind is poised to continue growing, as more advice businesses move from static paper-based fact finds to dynamic digital solutions that enable them to enhance the client experience, collect real-time client information and gain deeper insights to inform their advice," Moran said.

He described Taylor as a highly respected, experienced IT professional with over 15 years' experience, saying the company is excited to have him on board.

"Tech start-ups often wait too long to appoint senior people in the right roles," Moran said.

"We are investing ahead of the curve to ensure the right structure and processes are embedded to support the consistent, efficient delivery of our products and services."

Commenting on his new role, Taylor said the easing pace of structural and regulatory change in financial services, coupled with ongoing economic uncertainty, create opportunities for advisers to actively engage with clients and build strong businesses.

"Across every industry and sector, technology is playing an increasingly important role in driving customer engagement and strengthening client relationships," he said.

"Our goal is to help financial advisers and their clients benefit from this trend too.

"As we continue to grow and gain momentum, we want our clients and business partners to be confident that the right structure, governance and processes are in place to ensure ongoing investment in our solutions and client proposition."

