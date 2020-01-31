NEWS
Superannuation
New MySuper outcomes tool set for release
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:26PM

A new tool will be released on Monday allowing trustees of superannuation funds to compare the outcomes of their MySuper option with those of their competitors.

Superannuation investment solution provider Trustee Tailored Super (TTS) is planning to release a MySuper Outcomes Tool at close of business on Monday, which for the first time will allow trustees to compare the outcomes of all 96 MySuper products offered in Australia.

Speaking with Financial Standard, TTS managing director and chief executive Douglas Bucknell said the tool will finally allow trustees to begin examining their funds against competitors' offerings.

"It's a different way of looking at [performance]," Bucknell told Financial Standard.

"It's the first time funds or members of the public will be able to see what funds do in terms of outcomes, rather than just a fund's own performance. You can compare every fund against what another fund would have done for its members, so it uses that sort of overlay approach."

The release of TTS' tool comes after Graeme Samuel's capability review of prudential regulator APRA called for the creation of superannuation performance tool by the end of 2019 which focused on member outcomes.

Late last year, APRA released its long-awaited heat map for MySuper products.

However, Bucknell said TTS' new tool is very different to the APRA heat maps.

"Members of the public can use it, it's free, that's why we've put all those disclaimers on there and done it the way we have," he said.

"It's much more interactive than anything before it, including the heat map. We know that there is considerable interest in government and at a political level on this."

The tool will be available under a trial period, with feedback set to inform the tool's further development.

Bucknell said the tool should be useful for testing the claims super funds make about the outcomes they deliver for their members.

"There's a million stories underneath this. Some funds say 'Oh look, we're more conservative and we've got older members, and so we do better for them,'" he said.

"Well, do they? Here's the tool, let's have a look. Let's compare for example what TWU Super did for its members versus what AustralianSuper could have done for TWU Super's members."

He added it would also open debate as to whether using a single default product to serve the interests of super fund members was a good idea.

"In some cases, some funds are able outperform based on that," Bucknell said.

"But there are certainly some funds that are red in the heat map and if they had a better design of their default would almost achieve the average [outcome]."

Read more: MySuperTTSAPRAFinancial StandardMySuper Outcomes ToolTWU SuperAustralianSuperDouglas BucknellGraeme SamuelTrustee Tailored Super
